Northern Trust's Award-Winning Start to 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / Northern Trust



An award-winning start to 2025.

We have been recognized as multiple award winners by Built In and Built In Chicago 2025 Best Places to Work lists, including:

100 Best Large Places to Work in Chicago

100 Best Places to Work in Chicago

Working with all of our people, we have built a culture of care and collaboration that has been recognized, most notably in Chicago, which is the birthplace and the heartbeat of our 135+ year organization.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Northern Trust on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Northern Trust

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/northern-trust

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Northern Trust

View the original press release on accesswire.com