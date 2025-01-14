Cloud9 Esports Inc.: Cloud9 Announces Kia as New Entitlement Partner for League of Legends Team

Cloud9, one of the world's most iconic and successful esports organizations, is thrilled to announce the elevation of its partnership with Kia America, a leader in automotive innovation. With Kia's continued support, Cloud9's League of Legends team will now officially compete as Cloud9 Kia, marking a significant step forward in the evolution of this groundbreaking partnership.

This announcement comes as a natural progression following a year of growth and resilience. The collaboration between Cloud9 and Kia over the past year has demonstrated an alignment of shared values-performance, innovation, and trust in the process-both on and off the Rift.

"We are proud to extend and expand our partnership with Kia as they become our League of Legends team's entitlement partner," said Jack Etienne, co-founder and CEO of Cloud9. "Kia has been instrumental in supporting our team's journey, and their commitment to innovation and excellence perfectly mirrors our philosophy. Together, as Cloud9 Kia, we look forward to continuing to raise the bar in esports performance and fan engagement."

As part of this enhanced partnership, fans will continue to see the Kia EV9 across Cloud9's partnership assets, with a prominent presence in digital content, streaming collaborations, and in-person fan experiences. Cloud9 and Kia will work hand-in-hand to create engaging and meaningful initiatives that bring the partnership to life for fans worldwide.

The partnership extends beyond the team and encompasses all League of Legends talent, including streamers. This holistic approach ensures that every facet of Cloud9's League of Legends ecosystem is powered by Kia's forward-thinking vision and support.

"Kia is excited to deepen our collaboration with Cloud9, building on the momentum of a stellar year together," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America." "Cloud9 has demonstrated their ability to trust the process and deliver results, a philosophy that resonates deeply with Kia's commitment to innovation and excellence. With this partnership, we aim to inspire fans and players alike through exciting new initiatives that redefine what's possible in esports."

Cloud9 Kia will debut its new branding in the upcoming League of the Americas (LTA) competitive season, with a slate of co-branded activations, including exclusive content series, live events, and innovative digital experiences that celebrate the partnership and engage the global Cloud9 community.

Stay tuned for updates by following Cloud9 Kia on social media and visiting cloud9.gg .

About Cloud9

Cloud9 Esports Inc. is a leading esports organization based in Los Angeles, California. The organization was founded in 2013 and has since become one of the most successful and recognizable esports teams in the world. Cloud9 has teams competing in various esports titles, including League of Legends, VALORANT, and Counter-Strike.

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

*Certain 2025 EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV/PHEV), Sorento (excludes HEV/PHEV), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com . To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert .

