14.01.2025
United Nations Global Compact: MEDIA ADVISORY: UN Global Compact Hosts Sessions at the SDG Tent in Davos to Drive Business Action on the Sustainable Development Goals

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK , Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

logo

WHAT:
The United Nations Global Compact invites media and stakeholders to join impactful and interactive discussions at the SDG Tent during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland. These sessions are designed to accelerate progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and inspire transformative business action.

The SDG Tent is an inclusive and collaborative community meeting point where no WEF badge is required to attend. Visitors can also enjoy a warm beverage and snacks in the café.

WHEN:
21-22 January 2025

WHERE:
SDG Tent @ Hotel National
Obere Strasse 31, 7270 Davos Platz
Conveniently located a 7-minute walk from the Davos Platz train station and an 18-minute walk from the WEF Congress Centre.

FEATURED UN GLOBAL COMPACT SESSIONS

Investments in Technology and Innovation: Leading on Responsible Business for People and Planet
Date: 21 January 2025
Time: 7:00 - 8:30 CET
This exclusive executive breakfast will explore the role of innovation and technology, including AI, in driving sustainability and inclusivity. The session will feature three fireside chats highlighting:

  • Real-world examples of linking gender equality and innovation.
  • AI's role in enabling a sustainable transition, focusing on finance, climate, and nature.
  • Opportunities for inclusive economic growth in technology and innovation.

Leadership Dialogues Luncheon: 2025 Roadmap for Policy Advocacy
Date: 21 January 2025
Time: 11:30 - 13:30 CET
This high-level luncheon will convene the UN Secretary-General, the UN Global Compact Board, and engaged CEOs to discuss the 2025 policy advocacy roadmap. Topics will include positioning CEO voices for policy enablers and key global transitions, with outcomes feeding into the Global Compact's 25th anniversary, the World Social Summit, COP30, and Financing for Development.

Water Resilience Coalition CEO Circle
Date: 21 January 2025
Time: 14:00 - 16:00 CET
This invitation-only event will focus on the "Transformative Role of AI for Water Resilience," featuring discussions on innovative AI applications, mitigating risks, and enhancing water resilience.

From Silos to Synergy: Procurement's Role in Advancing the SDGs
Date: 22 January 2025
Time: 7:00 - 8:30 CET
This dynamic panel will examine sustainable procurement as a driver of the SDGs, with bold strategies for empowering women- and youth-led enterprises, leveraging AI for decision-making, and reshaping industries. The discussion will explore fast-tracking procurement to deliver profitability and sustainability.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

  • Access to high-level discussions and thought leaders.
  • Interview opportunities with UN Global Compact leadership, including Sanda Ojiambo.
  • Press materials and key reports on advancing the SDGs.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
For more details and a complete listing of all sessions at the SDG Tent, please visit: https://events.unglobalcompact.org/WEF25

Notes to Editors

About the UN Global Compact
The ambition of the UN Global Compact is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the SDGs through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 20,000 participating companies, 5 Regional Hubs, 63 Country Networks covering 80 countries and 13 Country Managers establishing Networks in 18 other countries, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative - one Global Compact uniting business for a better world.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2597908/UNGC_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/media-advisory-un-global-compact-hosts-sessions-at-the-sdg-tent-in-davos-to-drive-business-action-on-the-sustainable-development-goals-302350944.html

