Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Das 13-Millionen-Unternehmen mit einer Monster-Entdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40QK9 | ISIN: CA92840Q2027 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
14.01.25
21:57 Uhr
1,440 US-Dollar
-0,170
-10,56 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VISION MARINE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VISION MARINE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
14.01.2025 22:02 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vision Marine Technologies, Inc.: Vision Marine Technologies Files Patent Application for Proprietary Battery Encryption System

Finanznachrichten News

Safeguarding Advanced Powertrain Technology and Boaters' Data from Third-Party Substitution

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (the "Company," "Vision Marine," "we," "us," "our") (Nasdaq:VMAR) is pleased to announce the filing of its latest patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a groundbreaking Battery Authentication Encryption Technology. This system is designed to securely integrate proprietary components within the E-Motion Electric Powertrain, prevent third-party substitution, and gather valuable boaters' data, reinforcing the strategic value of Vision Marine's advanced technology.

"The importance of system security cannot be overstated as we transition into a digital marine era," said Xavier Montagne, Chief Technology Officer at Vision Marine. "This patent application is the result of several years of research and development to make high-voltage systems compatible with the nautical field. Our unique skills in electronics and embedded software and our long experience in electric propulsion have made it happen."

The technology employs a sophisticated Battery Management Controller (BMC) to authenticate components within the powertrain. This helps ensure that only Vision Marine's proprietary components function in harmony with the system, eliminating risks associated with third-party substitutions that could compromise performance or safety. Beyond enhancing the system's security, this innovation enables the collection and analysis of boaters' data, a critical component in driving superior system performance and customer satisfaction.

"Our investment in developing a robust data-driven system is now yielding significant benefits," said Alexandre Mongeon, CEO of Vision Marine Technologies. "By empowering Xavier Montagne and his team to focus on building this cutting-edge technology, we've created a platform that enhances system functionality while providing valuable insights through data analysis. This approach not only improves our products and services but also highlights the scalability and long-term value of our business for investors."

The data gathered from Vision Marine's proprietary system allows the Company to continually optimize product performance and deliver tailored solutions for boat Manufacturers and boaters. This data-rich foundation not only improves system reliability but also serves as a strategic asset that drives innovation, supports customer retention, and unlocks potential new revenue streams.

By preparing the technology behind this patent application, Vision Marine reaffirms its commitment to advancing electric propulsion technology while ensuring the integrity, exclusivity, and data-driven intelligence of its proprietary ecosystem.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is driving the shift to sustainable, electric-powered recreational boating with its E-Motion outboard powertrain system. Combining advanced battery technology, high-efficiency motors, proprietary software, and innovative assembly techniques, Vision Marine delivers efficient and high-performing solutions for the marine industry.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. For a detailed discussion of these risks, refer to Vision Marine's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended August 31, 2024, and other periodic filings with the SEC. Vision Marine does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

Investor and Company Contact:

Vision Marine Technologies
Bruce Nurse
(303) 919-2913
bn@v-mti.com

Website: visionmarinetechnologies.com
Twitter: @marine_vision
Facebook: @VisionMarineTechnologies
Instagram: @visionmarine.technologies
YouTube: @VisionMarineTechnologies

SOURCE: Vision Marine Technologies, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.