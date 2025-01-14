Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ: ARM) today announced the appointment of Eric Hayes as executive vice president of Operations with immediate effect. Hayes will lead coordination of end-to-end execution of operational activities across multiple products and solutions, and report to Arm CEO Rene Haas.

"The Arm compute platform is the most pervasive in the world, and the opportunity to drive ongoing growth across the markets in which we operate is significant," said Hayes. "I'm thrilled to work with the company's talented team and harness the collective strength and innovative spirit to accelerate Arm technology in the AI era."

Hayes joins from Fungible Inc. where he held the role of CEO until it was acquired by Microsoft Corp. in 2023. At Fungible, he prioritized product market fit, focusing on delivering a highly valued, uniquely differentiated product.

"Aligning on the operational activities across products and solutions is critical as we continue to diversify our portfolio and meet the increasingly complex demands of AI," said Haas. "Eric is a long-time industry veteran who brings extensive experience in operations and the strategic planning that will advance innovation across the ecosystem as we build the future of computing on Arm."

Hayes has held leadership roles across a range of semiconductor companies, growing and optimizing business operations. Prior to Fungible, Hayes was senior vice president and general manager at Inphi Corporation where he led the company's multi-hundred-billion-dollar PAM4 DSP business with oversight of engineering development, product management and applications engineering. Hayes has also held senior leadership roles at Marvell Technology, Cavium, Inc. and Broadcom Inc.

Hayes holds a B.S. in electrical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and has completed executive education courses at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Arm

Arm is the industry's highest-performing and most power-efficient compute platform with unmatched scale that touches 100 percent of the connected global population. To meet the insatiable demand for compute, Arm is delivering advanced solutions that allow the world's leading technology companies to unleash the unprecedented experiences and capabilities of AI. Together with the world's largest computing ecosystem and 20 million software developers, we are building the future of AI on Arm.

