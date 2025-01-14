Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Das 13-Millionen-Unternehmen mit einer Monster-Entdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 260884 | ISIN: US3765361080 | Ticker-Symbol: GLE
Tradegate
14.01.25
19:49 Uhr
15,440 Euro
-0,130
-0,83 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,39015,44022:35
15,30015,54022:00
ACCESSWIRE
14.01.2025 22:14 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for January, February and March 2025 and Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates for its Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared cash distributions for the months of January, February and March 2025 and also announced its plan to report earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.10 cash distribution per common share for each of January, February and March 2025, payable per Table 1 below. The Company has paid 240 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, the Company paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions.

Table 1: Summary of common stock cash distributions:

Record Date
Payment Date

Cash Distribution

January 24
January 31

$

0.10

February 19
February 28

$

0.10

March 19
March 31

$

0.10

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.30

Senior Common Stock: $0.0875 cash distribution per share of the Company's senior common stock ("Senior Common") for each of January, February and March 2025, payable per Table 2 below. The Company has paid 177 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Senior Common.

Table 2: Summary of Senior Common cash distributions:

Payable to Holders of Record During the Month of:
Payment Date

Amount

January
February 5

$

0.0875

February
March 5

$

0.0875

March
April 4

$

0.0875

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.2625

Series E Preferred Stock: $0.138021 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.625% Series E Preferred Stock ("Series E Preferred Stock") for each of January, February and March 2025, payable per Table 3 below. The Series E Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODN."

Table 3: Summary of Series E Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date
Payment Date

Cash Distribution

January 24
January 31

$

0.138021

February 19
February 28

$

0.138021

March 19
March 31

$

0.138021

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.414063

Series F Preferred Stock: $0.125 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.00% Series F Preferred Stock ("Series F Preferred Stock") for each of January, February and March 2025, payable per Table 4 below. The Series F Preferred Stock is not listed on a national securities exchange.

Table 4: Summary of Series F Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date
Payment Date

Cash Distribution

January 27
February 5

$

0.125

February 25
March 5

$

0.125

March 26
April 4

$

0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.375

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders and Series F Preferred stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

Series G Preferred Stock: $0.125 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.00% Series G Preferred Stock ("Series G Preferred Stock") for each of January, February and March 2025, payable per Table 5 below. The Series G Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODO."

Table 5: Summary of Series G Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date
Payment Date

Cash Distribution

January 24
January 31

$

0.125

February 19
February 28

$

0.125

March 19
March 31

$

0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.375

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, after the stock market closes on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. The Company will hold a conference call Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its earnings results. Please call (866) 424-3437 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through February 26, 2025. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13750256.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will be available online at www.gladstonecommercial.com.

If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release you may e-mail them to info@gladstonecompanies.com.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of September 30, 2024, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 135 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 16.8 million square feet. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecommercial.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries: Please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com or (703) 287-5893.

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.