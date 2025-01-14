Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.01.2025
WKN: A407FM | ISIN: US3765358789
Tradegate
14.01.25
20:47 Uhr
27,600 Euro
+0,200
+0,73 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,60027,80022:35
27,60027,80021:58
14.01.2025 22:14 Uhr
Gladstone Capital Corporation: Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for January, February and March 2025 and Conference Call Date

Finanznachrichten News

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq:GLAD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following monthly cash distributions for January, February and March 2025 and also announced its plan to report earnings for its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.165 per share of common stock for each of January, February and March 2025, payable per the table below.

Record Date
Payment Date

Cash Distribution

January 24
January 31

$

0.165

February 19
February 28

$

0.165

March 19
March 31

$

0.165

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.495

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecapital.com.

Series A Preferred Stock(Unlisted): $0.130208 per share of 6.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for each of January, February and March 2025, payable per the table below:

Record Date
Payment Date

Cash Distribution

January 27
February 5

$

0.130208

February 25
March 5

$

0.130208

March 26
April 4

$

0.130208

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.390624

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024, after the stock market closes on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. The Company will hold a conference call Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its earnings results. Please call (866) 424-3437 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through February 19, 2025. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13750254.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will be available online at www.gladstonecapital.com. The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website.

If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release you may e-mail them to capital@gladstonecompanies.com.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries: Please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com or (703) 287-5893.

SOURCE: Gladstone Capital Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
