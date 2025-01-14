Jorie AI Partners with CHAMPS Group Purchasing to Expand Impact and Support Healthcare Providers

Joining forces to deliver customized automation and AI-driven revenue cycle management solutions, revolutionizing healthcare operations nationwide.

Jorie AI, a premier leader in healthcare AI automation and revenue cycle management, is excited to announce its newly established partnership with CHAMPS Group Purchasing, a distinguished organization that connects hospitals and healthcare providers with top-tier, trusted solutions. This new partnership marks a monumental step forward in Jorie AI's mission to transform healthcare operations, bringing a new era of efficiency, innovation, and excellence to hospitals and healthcare providers across the nation.

As a trusted source for high-quality, vetted solutions, CHAMPS Group Purchasing has awarded Jorie AI as a provider of revenue cycle management solutions within its network.

"Our relationship with CHAMPS Group Purchasing is a monumental achievement for Jorie AI and a testament to our unwavering dedication to advancing healthcare," Sal Lo, CEO at Jorie AI. "As an awarded Revenue Cycle Management Vendor within CHAMPS' network, we are honored to be trusted with this opportunity and are committed to delivering groundbreaking technology that will elevate healthcare operations across the board. This partnership will empower hospitals nationwide with the most advanced AI-driven automation."

"We're excited to partner with Jorie AI as their exclusive group purchasing organization and enable CHAMPS' members the opportunity to utilize the full capabilities of their end-to-end automation solutions," said Maria Summers, Vice President of CHAMPS GPO. "Through their advanced technology solutions, Jorie AI empowers healthcare organizations to achieve a more precise and efficient workflow, ultimately enhancing patient care."

Jorie AI's innovative solutions leverage machine learning and AI automation to address the complex needs of healthcare revenue cycle management. From claims processing to patient billing, Jorie AI offers customizable solutions that allow hospitals to choose specific workflows to automate, enhancing financial performance while maintaining flexibility for each organization's unique requirements.

Healthcare providers partnering with Jorie AI can expect a seamless integration of advanced technologies that reduce inefficiencies, improve accuracy, and ultimately allow more resources to be focused on patient care. This partnership with CHAMPS will further enable Jorie AI to assist more healthcare organizations in their pursuit as a leader in healthcare finance technology.

About Jorie AI

Jorie AI is a trailblazer in healthcare automation, offering comprehensive, AI-driven revenue cycle management solutions that optimize financial operations and improve patient outcomes. Our innovative technology supports healthcare providers in achieving new levels of operational efficiency and financial performance. Learn more at www.jorie.ai.

About CHAMPS Group Purchasing

CHAMPS Group Purchasing leverages the purchasing power of 25,000+ member locations across the United States. CHAMPS members access significant savings on products like medical supplies, IT, and facility maintenance. The CHAMPS team supports healthcare and industry members with contract management, supply chain technology, spend analytics, and tailored service solutions. For more information about CHAMPS GPO, visit www.champsgpo.com.

