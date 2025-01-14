Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Das 13-Millionen-Unternehmen mit einer Monster-Entdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
14.01.2025 22:26 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jorie AI Partners with CHAMPS Group Purchasing to Expand Impact and Support Healthcare Providers

Finanznachrichten News

Joining forces to deliver customized automation and AI-driven revenue cycle management solutions, revolutionizing healthcare operations nationwide.

OAK BROOK, ILLINOIS / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / Jorie AI, a premier leader in healthcare AI automation and revenue cycle management, is excited to announce its newly established partnership with CHAMPS Group Purchasing, a distinguished organization that connects hospitals and healthcare providers with top-tier, trusted solutions. This new partnership marks a monumental step forward in Jorie AI's mission to transform healthcare operations, bringing a new era of efficiency, innovation, and excellence to hospitals and healthcare providers across the nation.

As a trusted source for high-quality, vetted solutions, CHAMPS Group Purchasing has awarded Jorie AI as a provider of revenue cycle management solutions within its network.

"Our relationship with CHAMPS Group Purchasing is a monumental achievement for Jorie AI and a testament to our unwavering dedication to advancing healthcare," Sal Lo, CEO at Jorie AI. "As an awarded Revenue Cycle Management Vendor within CHAMPS' network, we are honored to be trusted with this opportunity and are committed to delivering groundbreaking technology that will elevate healthcare operations across the board. This partnership will empower hospitals nationwide with the most advanced AI-driven automation."

"We're excited to partner with Jorie AI as their exclusive group purchasing organization and enable CHAMPS' members the opportunity to utilize the full capabilities of their end-to-end automation solutions," said Maria Summers, Vice President of CHAMPS GPO. "Through their advanced technology solutions, Jorie AI empowers healthcare organizations to achieve a more precise and efficient workflow, ultimately enhancing patient care."

Jorie AI's innovative solutions leverage machine learning and AI automation to address the complex needs of healthcare revenue cycle management. From claims processing to patient billing, Jorie AI offers customizable solutions that allow hospitals to choose specific workflows to automate, enhancing financial performance while maintaining flexibility for each organization's unique requirements.

Healthcare providers partnering with Jorie AI can expect a seamless integration of advanced technologies that reduce inefficiencies, improve accuracy, and ultimately allow more resources to be focused on patient care. This partnership with CHAMPS will further enable Jorie AI to assist more healthcare organizations in their pursuit as a leader in healthcare finance technology.

For more information about Jorie AI's industry-leading solutions and how they can transform your healthcare operations, visit www.jorie.ai. To book an exclusive demo with Jorie AI, click here.

About Jorie AI

Jorie AI is a trailblazer in healthcare automation, offering comprehensive, AI-driven revenue cycle management solutions that optimize financial operations and improve patient outcomes. Our innovative technology supports healthcare providers in achieving new levels of operational efficiency and financial performance. Learn more at www.jorie.ai.

About CHAMPS Group Purchasing

CHAMPS Group Purchasing leverages the purchasing power of 25,000+ member locations across the United States. CHAMPS members access significant savings on products like medical supplies, IT, and facility maintenance. The CHAMPS team supports healthcare and industry members with contract management, supply chain technology, spend analytics, and tailored service solutions. For more information about CHAMPS GPO, visit www.champsgpo.com.

Contact Information

Ashley Hibbetts
Marketing Manager
ahibbetts@joriehc.com
224-378-0092

.

SOURCE: Jorie AI



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.