Kayden Hudda, Founder & Chairman, Diversity in Finance Network ("DIFN" or the "Network"), Argho Nandi, Board Member, Diversity in Finance Network, Tanisa Bakht, Board Member, Diversity in Finance Network, students and industry professionals, joined Rizwan Awan, President of Equity Trading for Market Opens and Closes, TMX Group, to close the market to celebrate the 4th Annual Diversity in Finance Conference (DIFC) and the Network's recent establishment as a non-profit organization.





For the third consecutive year, CIBC Capital Markets has hosted the Diversity in Finance Conference at CIBC Square and continues to support the Network's vision towards high quality education and talent development.

Founded in 2020, the Diversity in Finance Conference uniquely brings together over 200 professionals and students across Canada to celebrate diversity within the Capital Markets industry and support students in their career aspirations. With the help of a number of firms and professionals, this conference has been able to impact over 300 students in such a short time. CIBC Capital Markets is a founding and title sponsor for this phenomenal event and champions diversity alongside students and several other financial institutions. The conference brings together students from all backgrounds, with the goal to create better access to opportunities in the field.

