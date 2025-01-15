Insight M Gains EPA Approval for Methane Detection Technology, Offering Cost-Effective Compliance With Methane Rules for the Oil and Gas Industry

Insight M, the leader in pragmatic methane management solutions, is proud to announce that our innovative LeakSurveyor technology has been approved as an alternative technology for conducting site screenings under the EPA's new OOOOb regulations and its OOOOa regulations. This landmark approval positions Insight M as a trusted partner for oil and gas operators striving to meet methane emission reduction goals while maximizing cost efficiency.

Under the OOOOb rule, operators are required to perform fugitive emissions surveys for facilities built, modified or reconstructed after Dec. 6, 2022. With this approval, operators across the nation can now use Insight M's LeakSurveyor services to comply with these regulations at well sites, centralized production facilities, and compressor stations. Operators may also use our approved technology for required surveys of covers and closed vent systems, and to meet monitoring obligations for facilities regulated under OOOOa (built, modified or reconstructed between Sept. 18, 2015 and Dec. 6, 2022). Insight M's technology has been approved for detecting methane emissions at thresholds of 10 kg/hr and 15 kg/hr, offering a powerful and cost-effective solution for compliance.

Insight M's inclusion in the first release of approved technologies follows a rigorous EPA review process. This process involved in-depth evaluation by experts, third-party validation of technology performance, and demonstration of reliability under varying environmental and geographic conditions. With this approval, LeakSurveyor stands out as a game-changing alternative to traditional, labor-intensive, on-the-ground OGI inspections.

The cost-effectiveness of Insight M's approach stems from three key advantages:

Higher operational efficiency: LeakSurveyor's ability to fly at higher altitudes reduces survey time and increases coverage.

Faster emission detection and mitigation: More frequent surveys allow operators to address emissions sooner, leading to greater gas savings, reduced safety concerns, and minimized environmental impact.

Optimized resource allocation: By focusing on emissions above actionable thresholds, operators avoid unnecessary follow-up visits, further reducing costs and inefficiencies.

The nationwide approval of LeakSurveyor ensures that operators in every basin can leverage this cutting-edge technology to meet their regulatory obligations and enhance operational performance. By providing a scalable and pragmatic solution, Insight M is helping the oil and gas industry take meaningful steps toward a lower-emission future.

"This approval underscores our commitment to customer success and to providing pragmatic methane management solutions for our customers," said Insight M CEO David Bercovich. "Our powerful and proprietary aerial detection technology can now replace costly on-the-ground inspections for operators nationwide - helping them reduce emissions while maximizing profits."

About Insight M

Founded in 2014, Insight M is a methane emissions management company helping oil and gas operators reduce emissions and improve efficiency. Combining scientific rigor with a customer-focused approach, Insight M delivers pragmatic methane solutions that maximize profits and emissions reductions. To date, it has saved customers over $500 million in gas value and prevented 140 billion cubic feet of methane from entering the atmosphere.

