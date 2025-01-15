Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) (the "Company" or "Zedcor") is pleased to provide a year-end operations update, demonstrating continued execution on growth of fleet size, ongoing U.S. expansion, and progress on manufacturing activities. Specifically, the Company highlights:

MobileyeZ tower fleet hit 1,333 at year-end 2024, a record quarterly expansion of 182 units from the end of the third quarter 2024, with greater than 80% of new units allocated to U.S. operations

Expanded to Atlanta in Q4 2024, while expansion in other US regions continues to progress with improved presence in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin, as well as Denver, and Phoenix

Currently at 97% utilization in the U.S., with sustained strong utilization in Canada over 90%, as the Company remains focused on highly profitable growth

Manufacturing capabilities have improved markedly, averaging more than 15 units per week in Q4 and the Company has the ability to manufacture 100 towers per month in Q1 2025

Zedcor's fleet size expanded significantly in Q4 2024, exiting December at 1,333, representing 62% growth year-over-year. This growth was driven by strong, sustained demand in both Canada and the U.S., while pent-up demand from its diversified customer base in the U.S. accounted for more than 80% of the tower fleet in Q4 2024.

Zedcor's U.S. expansion continues to advance, as growth has accelerated in Texas with 100 towers fulfilled in Q4 2024 from its operations in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin. Additionally, after entering Denver in Q2 2024, 45 units were fulfilled in the Q4 2024, while the Company also recorded its first tower sales in Phoenix and Las Vegas during the quarter. The expansion continued into Atlanta and planning has commenced to enter major metros in Florida in 2025.

Manufacturing capabilities improved significantly during the quarter, averaging more than 15 units per week in Q4 2024, with the capability to manufacture 100 towers per month in Q1 2025. This will provide the Company with the ability to add its targeted 1,200 new units into the fleet by the end of 2025. Zedcor has expanded the manufacturing operations in Houston by doubling the floor space in order to streamline assembly and will open a new, state-of-the-art 24/7 Live, Verified Monitoring center in Houston in the first half of 2025.

Todd Ziniuk, President and CEO of Zedcor, commented: "We delivered another quarter of accelerated sequential growth, while prudently rolling out operations in new geographies in the U.S. We have a proven template for our hub and spoke model, serving customers from centralized manufacturing facilities with local sales and servicing teams. This allows us to deliver industry-leading solutions, at the highest level of quality and service. Our 1,200 tower growth target for 2025 allows us to supply anticipated demand. We are also excited about expanding our enterprise sales presence in 2025 and our 1,200 tower growth target doesn't consider contributions from these potential customers. We are engaging in discussions with some of the largest corporations in the U.S. to discuss our competitive differentiation and how our proactive solutions can help to solve security challenges."

About Zedcor Inc.

Zedcor Inc. is disrupting the traditional physical security industry through its proprietary MobileyeZTM security towers by providing turnkey and customized mobile surveillance and live monitoring solutions to blue-chip customers across North America. The Company continues to expand its established platform of over 1,300 MobileyeZ towers in Canada and the United States, with emphasis on industry leading service levels, data-supported efficiency outcomes, and continued innovation. Zedcor services the Canadian market through equipment and service centers currently located in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. The Company continues to advance its U.S. expansion which now has the capacity to service markets throughout the Midwest with locations throughout Texas and in Denver, Colorado, with a location in Phoenix, Arizona and Atlanta, Georgia anticipated in the first half of 2025.

