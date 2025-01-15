Bayer AG faces a pivotal moment in its pharmaceutical business as the patent expiration of its blockbuster drug Xarelto, which previously generated annual revenues of $4 billion, forces a strategic pivot. The company's stock, currently trading at €20.11, sits well below its 52-week high of €34.49, reflecting market concerns over the near-term outlook. The impact of Xarelto's patent loss is already evident, with sales declining by almost 25% in the third quarter. However, the pharmaceutical giant is positioning itself for recovery through promising new therapies, including Acoramidis for rare heart conditions and Elinzanetant for menopausal symptoms. Established medications like Nubeqa and Kerendia are showing encouraging growth, with Nubeqa projected to reach $1.5 billion in sales by 2024.

Strategic Cost Optimization

To navigate this transitional period, Bayer AG has initiated a comprehensive restructuring program targeting €2 billion in cost savings, with its pharmaceutical division, representing 40% of the total workforce, bearing a proportional share of the reductions. While major acquisitions are temporarily suspended to prioritize debt reduction, the company anticipates a return to portfolio growth by 2027, supported by innovative cell and gene therapies, including a new Parkinson's treatment scheduled for launch before the decade's end.

