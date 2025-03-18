Joint offering to drive Enterprise AI adoption across manufacturing, financial services, and more

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the leading Enterprise AI application software company, today announced a strategic alliance with PwC, a global leader in professional services, to deploy AI-powered business transformation at enterprise-scale across critical industries.

"This strategic alliance with PwC is designed to rapidly scale AI adoption across key industries," said Thomas M. Siebel, Chairman and CEO, C3 AI. "By integrating PwC's expertise in advisory and transformation services with C3 AI's Enterprise AI solutions, we will help businesses realize the full potential of AI to optimize operations, improve decision making and drive sustainable growth."

The alliance combines C3 AI's industry-leading Enterprise AI application software solutions with PwC's deep domain expertise and advisory services in change management and organizational transformation.

"As organizations at every level face growing challenges in operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and sustainability, AI has become a critical enabler of digital transformation," said Damir Maras, Global Advisory Leader, PwC. "This alliance will deliver AI-powered solutions tailored to the specific needs of our clients, helping them navigate complex business environments with confidence and agility."

Together, the alliance will accelerate enterprise-scale business transformation efforts across industries with rapid time-to-value. With an initial focus on joint customers in banking and financial services, industrial manufacturing and utilities, the strategic alliance will deliver industry-specific solutions to joint customers, including:

C3 AI Reliability to enhance predictive maintenance and asset performance for industrial manufacturers

C3 AI Anti-Money Laundering to help financial institutions combat fraud and regulatory risk

C3 AI Energy Management to reduce energy costs and emissions by identifying opportunities to improve energy efficiency

PwC and C3 AI combine deep industry expertise with proven enterprise AI solutions to deliver scalable, agentic AI that drives sustained growth and competitive advantage. By embedding autonomous decision making and proactive learning into AI applications, businesses can unlock efficiency and innovation.

Industry-Specific AI Applications: PwC's domain expertise across financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology enables tailored AI solutions that address sector-specific challenges. C3 AI's pre-built applications integrate seamlessly to enhance autonomous decision making, optimize operations, and drive innovation-enabling systems that not only provide insights but also take intelligent actions.

Data-Driven, Adaptive Transformation: PwC's strategic insights and success using agentic AI to drive business transformation, paired with C3 AI's AI/ML capabilities, help enterprises to accelerate digital initiatives. By leveraging agentic AI models, organizations can create self-learning systems that continuously adapt to new data, enhance efficiencies, reduce costs, and unlock new revenue streams.

Strategic Compliant AI Adoption: PwC's trusted relationships with Fortune 500 companies and deep regulatory expertise enable risk-mitigated AI deployment. C3 AI's compliance-ready solutions support autonomous yet governed AI adoption, enabling AI agents to make decisions within ethical and regulatory frameworks.

By combining PwC's strategic and advisory capabilities with C3 AI's AI-powered solutions, enterprises gain an end-to-end AI ecosystem that enhances resilience, accelerates growth, and creates a future where AI is not just reactive, but truly autonomous and proactive.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI) is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 Agentic AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of large AI transformer models for the enterprise.

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We're a network of firms in 149 countries with more than 370,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

