Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - NB Tech Acquisitions ("NB Tech"), a leader in technology investment and incubation, is proud to reflect on a transformative year marked by strategic initiatives, key partnerships, and significant milestones that have strengthened its position in the tech industry.

Strategic Acquisitions and Expansions

In November, the company launched Thorion Defense Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary focused on delivering state-of-the-art AI-powered cybersecurity solutions to the Department of Defense (DOD) and appointed Navy Captain Ron O'Rourke as President.

Ecommerce Growth

NBTA ECOM FUND 2 launched dedicated storefronts on Walmart.com and Target.com in December, significantly broadening its market reach.

In August, NB Tech partnered with Rithum to expand ECOM Fund 2 by developing over 400 new ecommerce stores, diversifying its revenue streams and enhancing market presence.

Leadership Enhancements

The year saw strategic appointments to strengthen NB Tech's leadership:

February: Eric Liboiron returned as Chief Executive Officer, bringing renewed vision to the company's strategic direction.

November: Andrea Bouhwis was appointed Vice President of Cryptocurrency and Fund Manager of NBTA DX Fund 1, with Tiana Patterson joining as Project Coordinator, reinforcing the company's commitment to the cryptocurrency sector.

August: Retired Lieutenant Colonel Dayton Loyd joined the Advisory Board, bringing over 40 years of military intelligence and cybersecurity expertise. Rounding out the team in August, Rachel Hunt joined as Lead Project Coordinator and Brooke Rhoden as Vice President of Investor Relations.

July: Retired Navy Captain Ron O'Rourke was appointed Chairman of the Advisory Board, contributing extensive experience in advanced naval technologies and nuclear systems.

June: Savanna Spieckerman assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer, and Darin Mangum was appointed Head of Compliance and lead corporate counsel, enhancing financial management and regulatory adherence.

Operational Milestones

In October, NB Tech relocated its headquarters to a state-of-the-art office in Newport Beach's Fashion Island, supporting its growth strategy and expanding operational capabilities.

In September, the company closed a $1,000,000 Seed A investment round and launched a $10,000,000 Round 1 Capital Raise to accelerate its vision of transforming industries through cutting-edge technologies.

CEO's Reflection

"Reflecting on 2024, NB Tech has achieved remarkable growth and innovation," said Eric Liboiron, Founder and acting CEO of NB Tech Acquisitions. "Our strategic acquisitions, expansion into new markets, and the strengthening of our leadership team have positioned us at the forefront of technological advancement. We are excited to build upon this momentum as we continue to drive transformative solutions and deliver exceptional value to our stakeholders."

About NB Tech Acquisitions

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Newport Beach, California, NB Tech Acquisitions is a private holding company and technology incubator specializing in scaling innovative startups across sectors such as ecommerce, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. Through strategic investments and groundbreaking solutions, NB Tech empowers transformation and delivers exceptional value to its stakeholders.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237040

SOURCE: NB Tech Acquisitions Corp.