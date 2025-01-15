Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - NB Tech Acquisitions ("NB Tech"), a leader in technology innovation and investment, proudly announces the acquisition of Next Generation Management Corp. (NGMC), a publicly traded company on the OTC markets under the ticker symbol NGMC. This acquisition represents a pivotal advancement in NB Tech's strategic growth, expanding its capabilities and reinforcing its position as a technology industry leader.

Next Generation Management Corp. is renowned for its innovative management solutions and operational excellence, which align seamlessly with NB Tech's mission to drive transformation within the technology sector. By integrating NGMC's resources and expertise with NB Tech's technological innovations and market reach, the acquisition is poised to deliver exceptional value to customers, partners, and stakeholders.

Eric Liboiron, Founder and acting CEO of NB Tech Acquisitions, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition: "The acquisition of NGMC marks a transformative chapter for NB Tech as we continue to expand our footprint and diversify our service offerings. NGMC's established reputation and innovative approach complement our goals, creating synergies that will drive substantial growth and innovation. We are excited to unlock the full potential of this collaboration."

The integration of NGMC into NB Tech's operations will commence immediately, with both teams collaborating closely to ensure a smooth transition. This strategic move is expected to generate significant growth opportunities by leveraging the combined strengths of the two organizations. Together, NB Tech and NGMC aim to redefine standards in technology and management solutions, enhancing market competitiveness and delivering unparalleled service.

About NB Tech Acquisitions

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Newport Beach, California, NB Tech Acquisitions is a private holding company and technology incubator specializing in acquiring and scaling groundbreaking startups across sectors such as artificial intelligence, ecommerce, and cybersecurity. Through strategic investments and innovative solutions, NB Tech drives transformation and creates exceptional value for its stakeholders.

