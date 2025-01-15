



TOKYO, Jan 15, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - EEJA Ltd. (Headquarter: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Akihiko Domae; hereafter "EEJA"), the main company operating TANAKA's plating business, announced today that it would exhibit at the 39th NEPCON JAPAN, the electronics development and packaging exhibition scheduled to be held at Tokyo Big Sight from January 22-24, 2025. EEJA will premiere a range of new products in the field of plating technologies and processes to help meet rising needs in the electronics industry, including automotive electronic components and semiconductors.Technologies in demand have become increasingly sophisticated in recent years, with the primary usage domain for electronic components shifting from local to network usage. In contrast, the communications industry has shifted from 5G to 6G to support increased data volumes and faster communication speeds. The automotive industry has also changed, with the increased use of electronic components and semiconductors around the engine and demand for products able to pass testing in harsh environments in terms of characteristics such as heat and moisture resistance in particular.EEJA will exhibit several new plating technologies at NEPCON JAPAN, including PRECIOUSFAB Pd/Pt/Ru/Rh/Ir (a high hardness, wear-resistant platinum group plating process increasingly needed for in-vehicle electronic components), PRECIOUSFAB HG/GT/GS (a precious metal alloy plating process used as a means of reducing usage of precious metals that are becoming increasingly expensive, and to create further added value), MICROFAB series (a number of environment-friendly, non-cyanide processes), and SEADCAT (a direct patternable plating process that supports surface treatment of next-generation glass interposers that are essential for semiconductor packaging).Taking advantage of precious metals technologies acquired by TANAKA over many years in the industry, EEJA develops and provides the plating technologies and products that are essential in the electronics industry, from semiconductors to electronic components. With the demand for greater sophistication in the electronics industry, EEJA will continue contributing to technical innovations in the industry.Overview of EEJA's exhibition at 39th NEPCON JAPAN- Date and time: January 22-24, 2025 (10:00-17:00)- Venue: Tokyo Big Sight- Booth: E64-52, East Exhibition Halls- Main products on displayProduct name: PRECIOUSFAB Pd/Pt/Ru/Rh/Ir: High hardness, wear resistant platinum group plating processOverview: A plating process that achieves high reliability when used for contact parts of connectors, etc. that need durability and environment resistance, such as for in-vehicle applicationsProduct name: MICROFAB Au2108/Au2168: Part of the MICROFAB series of environment-friendly, non-cyanide gold electroplating processes with improved stability of hardness and appearance (New Product)Overview: A plating process that does not use cyanide compounds, so will not only help in semiconductor manufacturing processes, but will also improve the plating work environments, which is expected to increase further in demand going forward. It is expected to improve product yields and reliability through stable appearance and hardness when forming gold bumps on increasingly fine-pitch and high-density wafersProduct name: SEADCAT PRM200 series: Direct patterning plating technology (New Product)Overview: A plating technology that supports more material types than the SEADCAT100 seriesSEADCAT PRM200-MRG: Increased adhesiveness to LCPs and some fluororesins, with improved heat and moisture resistanceSEADCAT PRM200-MDI: Reduced copper diffusion through heat treatment after copper wire formation on polyimidesOptimization of primers has also enabled support for surface treatment of glass interposers.Refer to the following for detailed information on other plating processes and equipment.Plating Processeshttps://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/products/detail/plating-processes/Various plating processes are handled by EEJA Ltd.https://eeja.comPlating Equipmenthttps://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/products/detail/plating-equipment/Plating equipment is handled by group company Mitomo Semicon Engineering Co., Ltd.https://mitomo-semicon-eng.co.jp/en/home-2/EEJA Ltd.Headquarter: 2-6-6 Nihonbashi Kayabacho, Chuo-ku, TokyoEstablished: 1965CEO: Akihiko DomaeCapital: 100 million yenNet sales: 21.64333 billion yen (FY2023)Number of employees: 130 (including overseas sites) (as of December 31, 2023)Business activities: Development, manufacture, sales, and export of precious metal plating solutions and base metal plating solutions, additives, and surface treatment-related chemicalsHiratsuka Office: 5-50 Shinmachi, Hiratsuka-city, KanagawaOfficial Website: https://eeja.comAbout TANAKASince its foundation in 1885, TANAKA has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volume of precious metals it handles. Over many years, TANAKA has manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry and provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and worldwide collaborate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,355 employees, the group's consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ending December, 2023, was 611.1 billion yen.Official Website: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIEShttps://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/Product inquiriesTANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES Co., Ltd.https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/inquiries-on-industrial-products/Press inquiriesTANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/inquiries-for-media/Press Release: http://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/2025115_EN.pdfSource: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.