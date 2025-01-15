Finovate, a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology, today announced the first wave of demo companies for FinovateEurope 2025. The event will take place on February 25-26, 2025, at the Intercontinental O2 in London.

A premier event dedicated to shaping the digital future of financial services, the event will bring together over 1,000 senior-level attendees, including more than 600 representatives from banks, financial institutions, and investors. The event offers an unparalleled opportunity to witness live demonstrations of cutting-edge fintech innovations shaping the future of the industry.

This year's demo lineup will feature over 30 companies presenting live on stage. The demos will cover critical areas such as secure experimentation with generative AI, enhanced compliance workflows, cross-border lending powered by alternative data, streamlined KYB through automated document collection, and production-ready solutions for LLM-driven applications.

The announced demo companies include:

Arva AI

Byne

Dimply

Doshi App

Intrepid Fox

Light Frame

Mifundo

Moonjelly

Plumery

PointChain

PromoComply

R34DY

Torus

Learn more about the FinovateEurope live demos here.

For organizations interested in becoming a FinovateEurope demo participant, apply to demo here.

