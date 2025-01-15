After a Successful 2024 Event, the World's Premier Humanoids Conference Announces Exciting Plans for 2025!

Following the immense success of the inaugural Humanoids Summit this past December at the iconic Computer History Museum-which drew over 1,400 attendees across two days, featured 62 speakers, showcased 52 exhibitors, and garnered global media coverage from major TV networks and digital platforms, cementing its status as the leading platform for humanoid robotics innovation-the world's premier event dedicated to humanoid robotics is excited to announce TWO major events for 2025

The Summit will host its first European edition in London, UK, on May 29-30, 2025, at the Novotel London West. This event will showcase the vibrant European robotics scene, featuring groundbreaking startups, established companies, investors, and key players from the humanoid robotics ecosystem. Organized by ALM Ventures, a venture capital firm led by Modar Alaoui specializing in deep-tech innovation in humanoid robotics and generative AI, and held in collaboration with Silicon Valley Robotics, the Summit will continue to drive global advancements in the field.

Returning to its roots in Silicon Valley, the Summit will take place again at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California, on December 11-12, 2025. This event will coincide with International Humanoids Day, conceived by the Humanoids Summit organizers and celebrated annually on 12/12, providing an opportunity to highlight and celebrate key advancements in humanoid robotics.

"The overwhelming response to the 2024 Humanoids Summit inspires us to go even bigger with our first European edition in London and a return to Silicon Valley on International Humanoids Day," said Modar Alaoui, Founder and General Partner at ALM Ventures and organizer of the Humanoids Summit. "These events provide a critical platform to accelerate advancements in humanoid robotics while fostering global collaboration across the ecosystem."

Both Summits will feature live humanoid robot demonstrations and two dynamic speaking tracks, bringing together leading innovators and pioneers in humanoid robotics.

"The Humanoids Summit is pivotal for the growing humanoid robotics industry," said Andra Keay, Managing Director of Silicon Valley Robotics. "Expanding the Summit to London offers new opportunities to connect startups, investors, and companies across continents. We're proud to collaborate on such a transformative event."

Call for Speakers Now Open

The Humanoids Summit is now accepting speaker proposals for both events, with priority given to the London edition. Visionaries, researchers, and thought leaders are invited to present and shape the conversation on the future of humanoid robotics.

Exhibition and Sponsorship Opportunities Available

Exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities are now open, offering companies a unique platform to connect with a global audience of decision-makers, investors, and innovators. Secure your spot early to ensure your brand is prominently featured at the forefront of humanoid robotics.

Join the Movement!

With an anticipated lineup of vibrant speakers, groundbreaking exhibitors, live humanoid robot demos, and engaged attendees, the 2025 Humanoids Summit events promise to be the most impactful yet. Don't miss the chance to be part of this exciting journey in humanoid robotics.

For more information, to submit a speaker proposal, or to inquire about sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, please visit www.humanoidssummit.com

About the Humanoids Summit

The Humanoids Summit is the world's first and most exclusive event dedicated solely to humanoid robotics. Organized by ALM Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based deep-tech venture capital firm, and held in collaboration with Silicon Valley Robotics, the Summit is the leading platform for collaboration, innovation, and thought leadership in humanoid AI and robotics.

