



TOKYO & TAIPEI, Jan 15, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, has announced the launch of the new JCB Panda Card in collaboration with Taiwan Rakuten Card. The new JCB Panda Card will be available starting January 15, 2025.Taiwan Rakuten Card was established in 2014 with the approval of the Financial Supervisory Commission to enter the Taiwanese domestic credit card market, becoming the first e-commerce platform in Taiwan to issue own credit card. By integrating e-commerce services, membership accounts, and in-house points, Taiwan Rakuten Card provides seamless online and offline services for online stores and consumers and a convenient environment for card use. In addition, it integrates powerful and cooperative merchants and stores in Japan to provide Rakuten cardholders with various travel services in Japan. Since January 2015, the number of cards issued in Taiwan has exceeded 300,000.The newly launched JCB Panda Card offers up to 3% cashback on purchases made via two major mobile payment methods (Line Pay and JKO Pay) at selected merchants such as major airlines, gasoline stations and OTAs in the Taiwanese domestic market. As for other countries and regions outside Taiwan, JCB Panda Card offers unlimited base 1.5% cashback with 3.5% in Japan, Korea and Thailand.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 53 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and regions, with more than 164 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/