Regulatory News:

Hospitex, the Italian leader in the production of medical devices and a subsidiary of ALIKO SCIENTIFIC (Ikonisys SA) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO), today announces that it has secured a public tender for the Azienda Ospedaliera Universitaria "Gaetano Martino" in Messina, Italy.

The contract, valued at €668 thousand over three years, includes an option to extend it for two additional years, bringing the total potential value to €1.025 million. The tender covers the supply of alcohol for medical and hospital use, a vital component for maintaining high standards of healthcare services.

Hospitex is accredited as a fiscal warehouse for alcohol by the Italian Customs Agency, a distinction that is among the most challenging to obtain due to complex regulatory, logistical, infrastructural, and administrative requirements. This accreditation demonstrates Hospitex's operational excellence and positions the company as a trusted supplier capable of operating in highly complex regulated environments.

The company's expertise in hydroalcoholic solutions and pure alcohol production extends beyond Italy, as Hospitex serves healthcare institutions across Europe, underscoring its capacity to deliver reliable, high-quality medical alcohol solutions on a broad scale.

Francesco Trisolini, CEO of Hospitex, stated: "Securing this tender reaffirms our leadership in the healthcare sector and our ability to navigate the complexities of regulatory and logistical frameworks. Our fiscal warehouse accreditation highlights our operational excellence and demonstrates our readiness to meet the needs of both domestic and international clients. We are proud to partner with the Gaetano Martino University Hospital and remain committed to delivering critical supplies that support healthcare excellence."

This achievement reinforces ALIKO SCIENTIFIC's strategic position in the healthcare and life sciences sectors, supporting its growth objectives and commitment to innovation.

About ALIKO SCIENTIFIC (Ikonisys SA)

Headquartered in Paris, ALIKO SCIENTIFICis the parent company of an international ecosystem of businesses dedicated to advancing oncology diagnostics. Listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the ticker ALIKO, the company coordinates industrial, financial and research activities through its subsidiaries: Ikonisys Inc. (USA) and Hospitex International (Italy). ALIKO SCIENTIFIC's mission is to innovate cancer diagnosis by uniting cutting-edge technologies, resources, and strategic investments to create a global center of excellence in oncology.

For more information, visit: www.alikoscientific.com

About IKONISYS

Ikonisys is a global leader in automated diagnostics, specializing in fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and circulating tumor cell (CTC) detection. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and a fully automated microscopy platform, Ikonisys provides unmatched precision, scalability, and efficiency in cancer diagnostics and treatment monitoring. Recognized as pioneer in automation for rare cell detection, Ikonisys is at the forefront of personalized medicine, empowering clinicians to deliver targeted therapies and improve patient outcomes.

For more information, visit: www.ikonisys.com

About HOSPITEX

Hospitex, based in Florence, Italy, is a global leader in cytology innovation. The company conducts in-house research, development, and production, thus ensuring the highest standards of quality. Hospitex offers the world's most advanced Liquid-Based Cytology (LBC) technology, capable of processing any cytological sample with unmatched precision. Hospitex is uniquely positioned as the only company fully prepared for seamless digital integration, paving the way for a transformative future in cytology diagnostics.

For more information, visit: www.hospitex.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's prospects and development. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense, the conditional tense and forward-looking words such as "believe", "aim to", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "should", "could", "would" or "will" or, where appropriate, the negative of these terms or any other similar variants or expressions. This information is not historical data and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data set forth will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. It is subject to change or modification due to uncertainties relating to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information contains data relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and objectives concerning, in particular, the market, strategy, growth, results, financial situation and cash flow of the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. The Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment and therefore cannot anticipate all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any one risk or combination of risks could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking information, it being recalled that none of this forward-looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250114677393/en/

Contacts:

Ikonisys

Alessandro Mauri

CFO

investors@ikonisys.com

NewCap

Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Aurélie Manavarere

Investor Relations

ikonisys@newcap.eu

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

ikonisys@newcap.eu

Tel.:+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98