Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Löst diese riesige Entdeckung die Kupferkrise der KI? So ändert sich die Rechnung durch diesen Explorer!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 940602 | ISIN: NL0000009538 | Ticker-Symbol: PHI1
Tradegate
15.01.25
09:30 Uhr
24,300 Euro
+0,010
+0,04 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,28024,30009:30
24,28024,30009:30
PR Newswire
15.01.2025 08:00 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Conex Intelligent Technology: Philips Easykey Shines at CES 2025, Leading the New Era of Smart Home Security

Finanznachrichten News

Introducing Revolutionary Smart Lock Technology Globally, Crafting a Smarter, Safer Future for Your Home

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2025, Philips and Conex Intelligent Technology, the exclusive partnership in smart home industry since 2017, together introduce a series of smart locks, setting new standards for global home security and convenience. These innovations affirm Philips' commitment to safer, smarter homes worldwide.

Philips Easykey Shines at CES 2025, Leading the New Era of Smart Home Security

Philips Smart Locks: Global Reach, Local Fit

DDL902-MVP: Combines palm vein and facial recognition with 360-degree monitoring via three high-resolution cameras.

DDL505: Designed for extreme temperatures with IP66 waterproof and dustproof capabilities.

DDL611: Built for humid, rainy climates, ensuring durability with IP66 protection.

Philips Sync: Allows simultaneous unlocking of multiple doors for added convenience.

DDL801: A design and functionality masterpiece integrating Philips' latest security tech.

Award and Enhancements:

Philips' 5000 Series Palm Vein Recognition Smart Lock won the CES® 2025 Innovation Award as an 'Honoree', now upgraded with video capabilities.

About Shenzhen Conex Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.:

As brand license partners of Koninklijke Philips N.V., Conex offers innovative smart home solutions in the smart lock and home security domains. Backed by exceptional customer service, Conex ensures seamless consumer experiences, delivering products that redefine home safety.

Experience Philips at CES:

Visit booth No. 52055 to explore these innovations and their integration into smart home systems.

Contact Us:

Aaron Ma - Public Relations Specialist (Global)Email: publicrelations@cone-x.com

About Philips:

Philips, a leader in health technology, focuses on improving well-being through innovation. Based in the Netherlands, it excels in consumer products and healthcare solutions. News at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2593547/20241101_CES______1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/philips-easykey-shines-at-ces-2025-leading-the-new-era-of-smart-home-security-302351436.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.