Laser Tools Co. updated its laser-guided toolkits for ground-mounted solar installations. From pv magazine USA Laser Tools Co. , headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, updated its toolkits available to ground-mount solar project installers. The company's SE-10 Solar Energy Installation System is used to install solar piles and bracketry that support solar modules. Installers use the system's laser beam as a reference guide for straight pile alignment and consistent cutoff heights. New accessories added to the SE-10 kit include a 4X32 optical scope and the GDT250 retro-reflective target. The ...

