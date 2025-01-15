Anzeige
Löst diese riesige Entdeckung die Kupferkrise der KI? So ändert sich die Rechnung durch diesen Explorer!!
0,4730,48809:38
Desert Control AS: Desert Control Partners with Oasis Date for Liquid Natural Clay Deployment to Conserve Water Across 160 Acres of Premium Medjool Date Palms

Finanznachrichten News

SANDNES, Norway, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Control AS ("DSRT" or "the Company"), a leader in soil and water conservation technology, has entered into an agreement through its U.S. subsidiary, Desert Control Americas Inc., with Oasis Date, North America's largest date grower and processor. This collaboration will deploy Desert Control's Liquid Natural Clay (LNC) solution across 160 acres of organic Medjool date palms at Oasis Date's Corn Springs Ranch in California.

The deployment, valued at NOK 1.5 million, follows a successful pilot project launched in July 2024 for 13 acres of date palms. The pilot demonstrated significant improvements in water retention, soil health, and overall performance. This expanded 160-acre deployment, scheduled for completion in Q1 2025, represents a key milestone in scaling Desert Control's innovative soil and water conservation technology across Oasis Date's operations.

"Oasis Date is setting the standard for sustainable and regenerative agriculture, and we are proud to collaborate on this initiative," said Ole Kristian Sivertsen, CEO of Desert Control. "By implementing Liquid Natural Clay, we can help Oasis Date conserve water, improve soil health, and enhance yields, reinforcing their position as a leader in environmentally conscious farming."

Oasis Date manages over 5,000 acres of date farms, producing over 1 billion dates annually. As the majority supplier for Natural Delights®, the #1 Medjool date brand in North America, Oasis Date leads the way in sustainable agriculture with its commitment to regenerative organic farming. Notably, it is the world's first and only Regenerative Organic Certified® date farm, embodying its dedication to environmental sustainability and farmworker fairness.

"Oasis Date is a strong leader in their industry, and their dedication to sustainability and regenerative farming practices aligns perfectly with our vision," said Marty Weems, Managing Director of Desert Control Americas. "We are honored to work with Oasis Date utilizing our soil and water conservation technology to reduce operational costs and safeguard the long-term prosperity of their ranch and farming operations."

Desert Control's LNC technology transforms sandy, fast-draining soils into fertile, water-retentive ground, reducing irrigation needs while supporting healthy plant growth. This partnership also holds the potential for broader adoption of LNC technology across Oasis Date's extensive operations in California and Arizona.

For more information, please contact:
Ole Kristian Sivertsen
President and Group CEO
Email: oks@desertcontrol.com
Mobile (NOR): +47 957 77 777
Mobile (USA): +1 650 643 6136

Cautionary Note:
Disclaimer related to forward-looking statements.

This release contains forward-looking information and statements relating to the business, performance, and items that may be interpreted to impact the results of Desert Control and/or the industry and markets in which Desert Control operates.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "foresees," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "targets," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections, reflect current views concerning future events, and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and may be subject to change without notice. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of any future performance, and risks, uncertainties, and other important factors could cause the actual business, performance, results, or the industry and markets in which Desert Control operates to differ materially from the statements expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements.

No representation is made that any of these forward-looking statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecasted performance, capacities, or results will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/desert-control-as/r/desert-control-partners-with-oasis-date-for-liquid-natural-clay-deployment-to-conserve-water-across-,c4091450

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/desert-control-partners-with-oasis-date-for-liquid-natural-clay-deployment-to-conserve-water-across-160-acres-of-premium-medjool-date-palms-302351455.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
