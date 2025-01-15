Das Instrument 47U KYG7315B1032 QUEEN S ROAD CAPITAL INV. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.01.2025The instrument 47U KYG7315B1032 QUEEN S ROAD CAPITAL INV. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.01.2025Das Instrument RL1 US7496071074 RLI CORP. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.01.2025The instrument RL1 US7496071074 RLI CORP. DL 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 16.01.2025Das Instrument 4M9 FI4000507488 PURMO GROUP OYI EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.01.2025The instrument 4M9 FI4000507488 PURMO GROUP OYI EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 16.01.2025Das Instrument B6S GB00B0N8QD54 BRITVIC PLC LS-,20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.01.2025The instrument B6S GB00B0N8QD54 BRITVIC PLC LS-,20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 16.01.2025