Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Löst diese riesige Entdeckung die Kupferkrise der KI? So ändert sich die Rechnung durch diesen Explorer!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.01.2025 08:36 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yeastar Unveils PBX-inbuilt Hotel Management Module to Transform Hotel Operations

Finanznachrichten News

XIAMEN, China, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeastar, a global leader in Unified Communications (UC) solutions, has launched a groundbreaking Hotel Management module integrated into its P-Series Phone System. Tailored for small and medium-sized hotels, this new feature combines hospitality communications with lightweight property management to streamline hotel daily operations and enhance guest satisfaction.

Yeastar Logo

The Hotel Management Module provides a comprehensive suite of hospitality-centric features with dedicated service panels. With it, hotel staff can efficiently manage room assignments, guest check-ins/outs, housekeeping updates, wake-up calls, room moves, service billing, and more day-to-day operations with just a few clicks in one unified interface. Back-office features such as custom room status, class of service, guest stay history, call accounting, and branded invoice are also included to further optimize workflows.

For small-scale hotels, the PBX-inbuilt hotel management provides a cost-efficient way to simplify day-to-day hotel operations without incurring the high costs of traditional property management systems. Hotel staff can effortlessly handle guest services, room management, and hotel communications in one unified system, eliminating the complexity of juggling multiple platforms. This ease of use reduces training time and improves operational efficiency, ultimately enhancing the guest experience.

"The addition of the Hotel Management module to our P-Series Phone System underscores Yeastar's commitment to delivering value-added hotel communications solution," said Arya Zhou, Head of Global Sales at Yeastar. "As hotels seek to enhance their operational efficiency and guest experience, our all-in-one solution offers the tools they need to succeed in a competitive market."

Key Advantages of Yeastar P-Series Phone System for Hospitality

  • Unify all future-proof UC capabilities for scalable business growth, including PBX, call center, live chat, SMS, omnichannel messaging, Linkus UC Clients, and more.
  • PBX-inbuilt Hotel Management module for lightweight hotel management
  • Support a wide range of PMS integrations including Oracle Hospitality Opera
  • Support auto-provisioning 400+ popular hotel phone models in the market
  • Effortless deployment & excellent compatibility in different hotel setups

About Yeastar

Yeastar makes digital value easily accessible from ownership and adoption to daily usage and management by transforming how businesses connect and communicate. Yeastar has established itself as a leading provider of UC solutions with a strong ecosystem, a global network of channel partners, and over 450,000 customers worldwide. For more information about Yeastar or to become a Yeastar partner, please visit https://www.yeastar.com/.

Media Contact:
Nicole Liu
+86-592-5503309
marketing@yeastar.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312520/Yeastar_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yeastar-unveils-pbx-inbuilt-hotel-management-module-to-transform-hotel-operations-302347847.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.