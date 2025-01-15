Australia's rooftop solar market finished 2024 on a high, with about 309 MW of monthly installations delivering one of the best December totals in recent years and putting the national trend back on the up. From pv magazine Australia The latest small-scale solar data from Australian industry analyst SunWiz shows that the market for rooftop PV installations of up to 100 kW rose by 14% in month-on-month volume, increasing 38 MW from 271 MW in November to 309 MW in December. SunWiz Managing Director Warwick Johnston said the result marked a positive end to the year, with the volume of rooftop solar ...

