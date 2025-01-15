Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Löst diese riesige Entdeckung die Kupferkrise der KI? So ändert sich die Rechnung durch diesen Explorer!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DSWH | ISIN: INE0DK501011 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
PIRAMAL PHARMA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PIRAMAL PHARMA LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.01.2025 09:12 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Piramal Pharma Ltd: Piramal Pharma Limited Converts the Coal-Fired Steamer at its Digwal Facility to Operate on Biomass Briquettes, Advancing Decarbonization Efforts

Finanznachrichten News

-This conversion is expected to eliminate approximately 24,000 tCO2e GHG emissions annually, advancing the company's committed carbon emission targets.
-The shift to biomass briquettes strengthens Piramal Pharma Limited's sustainability practices and sets a new industry standard for environmentally responsible manufacturing.

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Limited (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635) has achieved a notable environmental milestone at its API and intermediates manufacturing facility in Digwal, India by converting its coal-fired steam boiler to operate on biomass briquettes, a renewable energy fuel source. This achievement marks a substantial step toward Piramal's sustainability goal to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 42% by 2030. The strategic conversion at the Digwal facility will eliminate approximately 24,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) GHG emissions annually, accounting for about 17% of the company's total emissions.

Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Ltd

"The transition to biomass briquettes at our Digwal facility is a testament to our commitment to reducing our environmental footprint while driving innovation in sustainable manufacturing. As we align our goals with global climate action frameworks, we will continue to contribute to a more sustainable future for generations to come," said Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited.

Adopting biomass briquettes is a key advancement in Piramal's sustainability journey. These briquettes are compacted blocks of biomass materials processed and compressed under high pressure. Biomass briquettes, made from agricultural waste, are a renewable fuel source that supports circular economy principles by recycling organic by-products, reducing waste, and promoting sustainability.

"This transformation at our Digwal facility underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable operational practices," said Peter DeYoung, Chief Executive Officer of Piramal Global Pharma. "By transitioning to biomass briquettes, we are significantly reducing our GHG emissions and setting new industry standards for responsible pharmaceutical manufacturing."

This initiative supports Piramal's global sustainability goals and demonstrates how pharmaceutical companies can implement effective climate action solutions while maintaining operational excellence. Piramal Pharma Limited remains committed to responsible growth through environmentally friendly practices to support a greener future.

About Piramal Pharma Ltd:

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL, NSE:PPLPHARMA I BSE:543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17* global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter consumer and wellness products. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, Abbvie Therapeutics India Private Limited, a joint venture between Abbvie and PPL, has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area in the Indian pharma market.

For more information, visit: Piramal Pharma | LinkedIn

* Includes one facility via PPL's minority investment in Yapan Bio.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2598532/Nandini_Piramal.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2598529/Peter_DeYoung_CEO_Piramal.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2598531/Biomass_Briquettes_Piramal.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2598530/16_TPH_Solid_Fuel_Boiler_Piramal.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2538752/5117211/Piramal_Pharma_Limited_Logo.jpg

Peter DeYoung, CEO, Piramal Global Pharma, Piramal Pharma Ltd

Biomass Briquettes

16 TPH Solid Fuel Boiler

Piramal_Pharma_Limited_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/piramal-pharma-limited-converts-the-coal-fired-steamer-at-its-digwal-facility-to-operate-on-biomass-briquettes-advancing-decarbonization-efforts-302351514.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.