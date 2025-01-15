Piramal Pharma Ltd: Piramal Pharma Limited Converts the Coal-Fired Steamer at its Digwal Facility to Operate on Biomass Briquettes, Advancing Decarbonization Efforts

-This conversion is expected to eliminate approximately 24,000 tCO2e GHG emissions annually, advancing the company's committed carbon emission targets.

-The shift to biomass briquettes strengthens Piramal Pharma Limited's sustainability practices and sets a new industry standard for environmentally responsible manufacturing.

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Limited (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635) has achieved a notable environmental milestone at its API and intermediates manufacturing facility in Digwal, India by converting its coal-fired steam boiler to operate on biomass briquettes, a renewable energy fuel source. This achievement marks a substantial step toward Piramal's sustainability goal to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 42% by 2030. The strategic conversion at the Digwal facility will eliminate approximately 24,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) GHG emissions annually, accounting for about 17% of the company's total emissions.

"The transition to biomass briquettes at our Digwal facility is a testament to our commitment to reducing our environmental footprint while driving innovation in sustainable manufacturing. As we align our goals with global climate action frameworks, we will continue to contribute to a more sustainable future for generations to come," said Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited.

Adopting biomass briquettes is a key advancement in Piramal's sustainability journey. These briquettes are compacted blocks of biomass materials processed and compressed under high pressure. Biomass briquettes, made from agricultural waste, are a renewable fuel source that supports circular economy principles by recycling organic by-products, reducing waste, and promoting sustainability.

"This transformation at our Digwal facility underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable operational practices," said Peter DeYoung, Chief Executive Officer of Piramal Global Pharma. "By transitioning to biomass briquettes, we are significantly reducing our GHG emissions and setting new industry standards for responsible pharmaceutical manufacturing."

This initiative supports Piramal's global sustainability goals and demonstrates how pharmaceutical companies can implement effective climate action solutions while maintaining operational excellence. Piramal Pharma Limited remains committed to responsible growth through environmentally friendly practices to support a greener future.

About Piramal Pharma Ltd:

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL, NSE:PPLPHARMA I BSE:543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17* global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter consumer and wellness products. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, Abbvie Therapeutics India Private Limited, a joint venture between Abbvie and PPL, has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area in the Indian pharma market.

For more information, visit: Piramal Pharma | LinkedIn

* Includes one facility via PPL's minority investment in Yapan Bio.

