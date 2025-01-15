Anzeige
15.01.2025
Wolf Richter joins cybersecurity group Allurity as Chief Commercial Officer

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allurity is excited to announce the appointment of Wolf Richter as its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). With a distinguished career and profound expertise in the cybersecurity field, Wolf will play a pivotal role in driving Allurity's growth and advancing its vision to create Europe's leading cybersecurity group.

Formerly a partner at McKinsey, Wolf has built a stellar reputation as a strategist and innovator in cybersecurity. He co-founded McKinsey's European cybersecurity service line and was among the first to establish cybersecurity as a boardroom topic. He served blue-chip companies across Europe on cybersecurity and related technology topics. Wolf is an accomplished entrepreneur and was instrumental in establishing CyberCompare, now Germany's foremost cybersecurity marketplace.

In his role at Allurity, Wolf will bring valuable expertise to further enhance the group's holistic cybersecurity services portfolio. Building on Allurity's strong foundation, he will contribute to developing innovative solutions and strategies that anticipate future challenges and strengthen the value delivered to clients in an increasingly complex digital landscape. Reporting to CEO Frida Westerberg, Wolf will ensure that Allurity continues to drive impactful results across Europe's cybersecurity landscape.

"Cybersecurity has grown up. I don't know a single company without a robust cyber strategy. However, I also don't know a single company which is not struggling with accessing the talent they need to implement their cyber strategy," says Wolf Richter.

Wolf's appointment strengthens Allurity's commitment to its overarching vision: to become the preferred partner for tech-enabled cybersecurity services in Europe. By addressing the cybersecurity skills gap, delivering robust solutions and supporting clients in combating cybercrime, Allurity is dedicated to making a positive societal impact while protecting businesses and individuals in the digital age.

"We are delighted to welcome Wolf Richter to our amazing team," says Frida Westerberg, CEO of Allurity. "With his strategic mindset and deep expertise, Wolf will be a valuable contributor to our ambitious growth strategy - uniting exceptional companies and expanding our capabilities to address the growing cybersecurity threats and challenges. His leadership will further strengthen our ability to deliver innovative solutions, support our clients and drive positive societal impact."

Wolf adds: "I am truly excited to join the team at Allurity. Allurity brings a refreshing perspective to the cyber market. Backed by an impact investor, Allurity is outcome-driven and laser-focused on improving the cyber posture of their clients. The breadth of talent assembled in the Allurity portfolio companies is overwhelming and allows us to stitch together the right composition of services for each client."

About Allurity

Allurity is a group of tech-enabled cybersecurity service providers with a common mission of enabling a safe digital world. Allurity comprises nine best-in-class cybersecurity brands across Europe, serving clients globally and leveraging the combined expertise of its members. The group offers a comprehensive range of services, from proactive to reactive solutions, to enhance data protection and mitigate the impact of cybercrime. Supported by Trill Impact, a pioneering Swedish impact investor, Allurity is dedicated to driving positive societal change through innovation and impactful initiatives.

Read more at allurity.com

For media enquiries, please contact:
Maria Lörne, mediarelations@allurity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/allurity/r/wolf-richter-joins-cybersecurity-group-allurity-as-chief-commercial-officer,c4091180

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22251/4091180/3204202.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/allurity/i/wolf-richter,c3367847

Wolf Richter

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wolf-richter-joins-cybersecurity-group-allurity-as-chief-commercial-officer-302351523.html

