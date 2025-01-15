Researchers have constructed a miniature PV field at an altitude of 2,500 m in Switzerland. They tested it across 80 different positioning settings and compared the results to the guidelines provided by the Swiss government for a subsidy program. They found that the simulated yield was underestimated by up to 16%. Scientists from ZHAW Zurich University of Applied Sciences have tested a miniature of a fully automatic multi-row high-alpine PV array. The miniature was designed as a 1:12 scale of an alpine PV field and was installed at an altitude of around 2,500 m in Davos, Switzerland. It consisted ...

