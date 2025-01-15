South Korea installed 2. 5 GW of new solar capacity in 2024, bringing its cumulative PV capacity to more than 29. 5 GW, according to the Korean Energy Agency. South Korea installed approximately 2. 5 GW of new PV in 2024, according to preliminary figures from the Korean Energy Agency's monthly bulletin. The 2024 total compares to 3. 31 GW in 2023, 3. 28 GW in 2022, 3. 92 GW in 2021, and 5. 5 GW in 2020. It marks the lowest annual deployment since 2018 when 2. 59 GW were installed. The agency initially forecasted installations of 2. 7 GW to 2. 8 GW for the year. South Korea's cumulative PV capacity ...

