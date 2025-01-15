VOX Solutions redefines telecom excellence with a record number of seven industry awards in 2024

HONG KONG, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VOX Solutions, a leading innovator in the telecom sector, has made waves in 2024 by securing an impressive seven prestigious awards. This year's accolades not only underscore VOX Solutions' groundbreaking contributions to the industry, but also spotlight its unwavering drive to transform the future of global communication. From harnessing AI to creating innovative monetisation strategies, VOX Solutions continues to lead the charge in reshaping the international telecom landscape.

VOX Solutions' success is a testament to its relentless pursuit of excellence and highlight the company's commitment to innovation, security, and delivering unparalleled value to its partners and customers worldwide.

2024 Award Highlights:

Tier 1 Vendor in ROCCO's 2024 SMS Monetisation Market Impact Report : Setting the gold standard in SMS monetisation solutions for mobile network operators (MNOs).

: Setting the gold standard in SMS monetisation solutions for mobile network operators (MNOs). Tier 1 Vendor in ROCCO's 2024 A2P SMS Messaging Market Impact Report : Redefining seamless and reliable A2P SMS messaging services on a global scale.

: Redefining seamless and reliable A2P SMS messaging services on a global scale. Best AI Integration at the Antonio Meucci Global Telco Awards : Pioneering the use of artificial intelligence to revolutionize connectivity and operational efficiency.

: Pioneering the use of artificial intelligence to revolutionize connectivity and operational efficiency. Best AI/ML Innovation at the Global Connectivity Awards : Transforming telecom with innovative AI and machine learning technologies.

: Transforming telecom with innovative AI and machine learning technologies. Best Security Solution Provider at the CC-Global Awards : Reinforcing its leadership in creating secure and robust telecommunications solutions.

: Reinforcing its leadership in creating secure and robust telecommunications solutions. Platinum Award for Best Flash Call Authentication Solution at Future Digital Awards : Innovating authentication technologies to enhance security and user experience.

: Innovating authentication technologies to enhance security and user experience. Most Innovative Product/Service/Automation Europe at the Telecom Review Excellence Awards: Continually raising the bar with visionary product development and automation solutions.

Reflecting on this momentous achievement, Ehsan Ahmadi, CEO of VOX Solutions, said, "This incredible recognition inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in telecommunications. These awards are also a celebration of our team's hard work and our unwavering commitment to our partners and customers."

About VOX Solutions

Vox Solutions simplifies, improves, and optimizes Voice and SMS channels using the latest innovations in technology. The company enables mobile operators to monetize their A2P services in a sustainable way, leveraging proprietary technology.

Vox Solutions utilizes its multi-award-winning anti-fraud technology, VOX-360, to offer a reliable, accurate and real-time view of operators' voice and SMS services. By partnering with operators, Vox Solutions provides secure & reliable 2FA services to enterprises, globally.

For MNOs, Vox Solutions is focused on monetization of SMS and Voice services, being the first company in the market to offer a Flash Calling (Voice A2P) end-to-end solution.

For the enterprise segment, Vox Solutions focus on A2P messaging, A2P & P2P Voice, while also providing solutions focused on Cloud Communications.

Its unique VOX-360 solution also won numerous global awards for the anti-fraud, flash call authentication and AI/ML innovations.

