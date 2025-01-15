FinVolution Group: FinVolution's SVP Ming Gu speaks at Asian Financial Forum, highlighting opportunities in CreditTech for Southeast Asia's underserved

HONG KONG, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech service provider in the pan-Asian region, reaffirmed its commitment yesterday to advancing financial inclusion through cutting-edge credit technology and strategic partnerships at the Asian Financial Forum 2025 in Hong Kong.

Dr. Ming Gu, Senior Vice President of FinVolution Group, shared his insights on how fintech innovation is transforming access to credit for underserved populations in Southeast Asia.

"Fintech is creating new pathways for underserved populations to access credit and financial support, empowering them to invest in their futures," he said at a thematic workshop on the future of fintech in Southeast Asia.

Driving financial inclusion through innovation

Gu emphasized FinVolution's mission to bridge the gap between financial institutions and underserved communities by leveraging advanced credit technology.

The company has built its business around serving young workers and small business owners from grassroots backgrounds, whose financial needs are often overlooked by traditional banks and other financial institutions.

Through user-friendly digital lending platforms and collaborations with local partners, FinVolution has supported over 6 million borrowers and facilitated loans exceeding US$3 billion in its markets outside China as of Q3 2024.

FinVolution's AI-powered tools enable financial institutions to better assess creditworthiness, particularly for those without traditional credit histories, Gu explained.

Opportunities and challenges in Southeast Asia's market

Gu highlighted Southeast Asia's potential as a key growth market for fintech, driven by its young population, e-commerce growth, and credit-driven consumption habits.

"Very few regions in this world can meet all these criteria," he said, highlighting the underpinnings of Southeast Asia's ascent as a fintech powerhouse. "Digital lending always goes hand in hand with the growth of e-commerce."

"The number one factor driving financial inclusion and literacy is GDP per capita," Gu said. "Fintech and other technologies serve as a tool to facilitate this process, but it is GDP per capita that remains the cornerstone of development."

For instance, Indonesia's ambitious Golden Indonesia 2045 Vision aims to accelerate the nation's economic growth by at least 5% annually over the next two decades.

This initiative reflects the nation's commitment to fostering financial inclusion and leveraging technology as a catalyst for sustainable progress.

"Indonesia is the place to watch over the next five to 10 years," Gu added. "We are very bullish on Southeast Asia."

Symbiotic relationship with regulators and financial partners

Despite these opportunities, challenges such as the lack of credit histories and increasing fraud risks persist, threatening the future of fintech in this region.

FinVolution combats these issues with advanced proprietary risk management systems and fraud prevention technologies.

Gu stressed the collaboration with regulators and financial institutions in creating a robust and inclusive financial ecosystem.

FinVolution itself adheres to stringent regulatory standards, securing necessary licenses and aligning with local laws. This endeavor coincides with steady improvements to Southeast Asia's regulatory stringency in recent years, which are credited for creating an environment conducive to fintech innovation.

"I believe a symbiotic relationship between regulators and fintechs like us is crucial to Southeast Asia's rise as a key global fintech hub," Gu noted.

With over 100 financial institution partners, including digital banks and consumer finance companies, FinVolution provides end-to-end credit tech solutions that streamline processes and expand outreach.

FinVolution Group remains dedicated to driving financial inclusion and innovation in Southeast Asia. With a focus on technology and collaboration, the company aims to empower individuals and communities while fostering a thriving fintech ecosystem in the region.

