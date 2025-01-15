Anzeige
PR Newswire
15.01.2025 09:54 Uhr
216 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Finanznachrichten News

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre-Stabilisation - Sixt SE EUR500mil 5yr Senior

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 15

Pre-Stabilisation - Sixt SE EUR500mil 5yr Senior

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

January 15, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Sixt SE

EUR 500mil Fixed Rate Notes due 22 January 2030

Issued pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme dated 05 June 2024, as supplemented on 13 January 2025.

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer:

Sixt SE

Guarantor (if any):

none

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 500mil

Description:

EUR 500mil Fixed Rate Notes due 22 January 2030

Offer price:

tbc

Other offer terms:

denoms 1k/1k, listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Stabilisation:

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilising Managers:

Commerzbank AG

BNP Paribas (B&D)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DZ Bank AG

UniCredit

Stabilisation period expected to start on:

January 15, 2025

Stabilisation period expected to end on:

no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.

The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.

Stabilisation trading venue:

Luxembourg Stock Exchange

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


© 2025 PR Newswire
