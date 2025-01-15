



MUMBAI, INDIA, Jan 15, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - SRKay Consulting Group announces the release of its latest whitepaper, "A Year in Review: The Success of Strategic Offshoring and New-Shoring," offering a comprehensive analysis of global business strategies in 2024. This whitepaper provides actionable insights for organizations leveraging offshoring and new-shoring to achieve innovation-driven, resilient operations.Context and Market Overview2024 marked a pivotal year for global offshoring strategies, shifting from cost-saving models to value-driven approaches emphasizing innovation and sustainability. India emerged as a leader in new shoring, supported by advancements in Global Capability Centers (GCCs), robust digital infrastructure, and an adaptable workforce. These trends underscore India's position as a critical hub for global businesses seeking long-term partnerships and operational excellence.Key Findings and Insights1. Advancements in New-ShoringCompanies accelerated R&D efforts, reducing time-to-market and aligning with ESG goals.Renewable energy and green infrastructure became central to operational strategies.2. Rise of Emerging CitiesTier-II and Tier-III cities like Visakhapatnam and Nagpur gained prominence as innovation hubs, offering 20-30% cost advantages.3. Sustainability Integration57% of organizations prioritized ESG goals, embedding sustainability into their operations and partnerships.Expert Insights"India's transformation into a global leader in offshoring and new-shoring is a testament to its adaptable workforce, digital infrastructure, and innovation-driven ecosystem. This whitepaper offers organizations a roadmap to leverage India's strategic advantages for sustainable growth and success," said Karunjit Kumar Dhir, CEO, SRKay Consulting Group.Detailed AnalysisThe report delves into India's unique advantages for global investors, including:Cost Efficiency: 63% of companies reported significant savings, redirecting resources to R&D and sustainability initiatives.Talent Access: With 65% of the workforce under 35, India's skilled professionals in AI, data analytics, and automation drove success for 43% of respondents.Innovation: Programs like Digital India propelled advancements in AI, IoT, and blockchain, enabling 88% of surveyed organizations to achieve improved efficiency.Market Adaptability: India's growing middle class and regional expansion opportunities supported faster time-to-market for customized solutions.Future OutlookIndia's strategic positioning as a hub for offshoring and new-shoring is expected to grow, with key trends including:Emerging Hubs: Tier-II/III cities like Nagpur and Coimbatore offer untapped potential and cost benefits. Technological Integration: AI, 5G, blockchain, and cloud technologies are reshaping operational efficiencies.Sustainability Focus: Green infrastructure and circular economy models are becoming central to business strategies.Call to Action (CTA)Download the Whitepaper and discover how strategic offshoring and new-shoring in India can drive your business's growth and innovation.