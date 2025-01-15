Scientists in Iran have designed a CPV system that integrates a paraffin-based nanomaterials cooling system with fin, as well as thermoelectric generators that turns wast heat into electricity. Simulated results demonstrated that, with the cooling system in place, the PV efficiency improves by approximately 16. 46% in clean conditions. Researchers from Iran's Babol Noshirvani University of Technology have investigated the enhancement of PV panel electrical efficiency by simulating a concentrating PV (CPV) system that integrates parabolic reflectors, a paraffin-based nanomaterials cooling system ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...