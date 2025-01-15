Global bakery leader implements Blue Yonder transportation management solutions supported by BlueGistics to optimize supply chain operations across Europe

Delivering frozen bakery products presents several challenges that can impact the efficiency, profitability and sustainability of the supply chain. To address these challenges, Europastry, a world leader in the frozen bakery industry, has selected Blue Yonder's transportation management solutions to evolve its supply processes and optimize its logistics operations. The transformational project was deployed by BlueGistics, a Blue Yonder partner and worldwide consulting company specializing in the implementation of Transportation Management Systems.

With an ever-growing distribution network spanning more than 80 countries, Europastry sought to increase efficiency in its transportation processes, reduce costs, and continue delivering its wide range of bakery products efficiently. Blue Yonder's transportation management solutions provide Europastry a comprehensive offering with real-time visibility into transportation operations, enabling the company to better plan and execute its deliveries. The solutions integrate advanced analytics and machine learning to optimize routes, reduce transit times, and enhance overall efficiency.

"Efficient transportation management is crucial to our ability to meet the high-quality standards our customers expect," said Andreu Venteo Casas, global supply chain director, Europastry. "With Blue Yonder's transportation management solutions, we will be able to streamline our logistics operations, ensuring that our products are delivered quickly and sustainably. This is a significant step towards optimizing our supply chain and reducing operational costs."

As Europastry's supply chain expands, managing transportation routes and ensuring timely deliveries across multiple regions becomes increasingly complex. Thanks to Blue Yonder's transportation management solutions supported by BlueGistics, Europastry expects to achieve the following benefits:

Increase customer service levels and satisfaction by reducing lead times.

by reducing lead times. Improve profitability by reducing logistics costs.

by reducing logistics costs. Support sustainability goals by optimizing routes, reducing fuel consumption, and lowering carbon emissions.

by optimizing routes, reducing fuel consumption, and lowering carbon emissions. Balance efficiency with supply chain agility and resilience to adapt to changing market conditions.

"In today's complex supply chain environment, effective transportation management is more important than ever. We are thrilled to support Europastry in strategically transforming their supply chain operations," said Terry Turner, president, Global Manufacturing, Blue Yonder. "With our transportation management solutions deployed by BlueGistics, Europastry will not only reduce transportation costs but also improve service levels for its customers, driving both operational excellence and sustainability."

"By optimizing routes and reducing transportation costs, we're empowering Europastry to meet growing customer demand while maintaining their commitment to sustainability. As Europastry continues its business expansion across Europe and beyond, we look forward to being a key partner in their journey, ensuring that their supply chain evolves alongside their success," said Adrià Estañol, chief executive officer, BlueGistics.

Learn more about Blue Yonder's transportation management solutions

About Europastry

Europastry is a family business specialized in frozen bakery. At our core, we are bakers ready to transform baking as we know it. Respecting and honouring the tradition of artisan baking is, along with our curious spirit and our tireless pursuit of innovation, the basis of all our work. Today, Europastry is present in more than 80 countries, through our more than 5,000 bakers, 27 production plants and 30 commercial offices. Europastry We are bakers europastry.com

About BlueGistics

BlueGistics is a leading consulting firm specialized in Blue Yonder Transportation Management. As an official partner of Blue Yonder, we excel in delivering expert solutions for TMS implementation, support, rollouts, upgrades, migrations, and training. Our commitment to exceptional quality, service, and value ensures success in every project we undertake. BlueGistics Futuring the Transportation bluegistics.com

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformation. Retailers, manufacturers and logistics service providers worldwide rely on Blue Yonder to optimize and accelerate their supply chain from planning through fulfilment, delivery, and returns. Blue Yonder's AI-driven supply chain platform and multi-enterprise, multi-tier network enable more accurate forecasting and dynamic management of capacity, inventory and transport. Blue Yonder helps businesses navigate modern supply chain complexity and volatility with more resilient, sustainable supply chains to delight customers, scale profitably, and run flawlessly. www.blueyonder.com

"Blue Yonder" is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name "Blue Yonder" is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

