PR Newswire
15.01.2025 10:24 Uhr
BitGo Appoints Brett Reeves as Head of European Sales Complementing his Go Network Role

Finanznachrichten News

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BitGo, the leading digital asset infrastructure solutions provider since 2013, is pleased to announce that Brett Reeves has been appointed Head of European Sales, a role he takes on in addition to his existing position as Head of Go Network. His new title is Head of Go Network and European Sales.

Brett joined in May 2024 and has since then overseen the expansion of BitGo's presence in Europe, which includes onboarding new clients and partners and expanding the volume and scope of business across multiple jurisdictions within the European Union and UK.

Brett Reeves, Head of Go Network and European Sales, said:

"Since joining BitGo last year, it has been an intense and rewarding journey. Alongside growing the business our focus has been on obtaining the necessary licenses to achieve MiCA compliance, ensuring we are fully prepared for a comprehensive rollout of our Custody, Wallets, Staking, Trading and Financing services across Europe. With a growing team and increasing demand for secure, well-regulated digital asset solutions, we are highly optimistic about the opportunities 2025 holds for us."

Brett has twenty years' experience in the financial services industry having worked at Citibank, Nomura and Standard Chartered Bank. His background includes working within Prime Brokerage and OTC teams within the FX and interest rates markets. Most recently Brett was the Head of Business Development at the Bequant, a regulated digital asset Prime Broker.

About BitGo
BitGo is the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, offering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement out of regulated cold storage. Founded in 2013, BitGo is the first digital asset company to focus exclusively on serving institutional clients. BitGo is dedicated to advancing a digital financial services economy that is borderless and accessible 24/7. With multiple Trust companies around the world, BitGo is the preferred security and operational backbone for more than 1,500 institutional clients in 50 countries, including many of the world's top brands, cryptocurrency exchanges, and platforms. BitGo also secures approximately 20% of all on-chain Bitcoin transactions by value and is the largest independent digital asset custodian.

W: https://www.bitgo.uk/
L: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bitgo/
X: https://x.com/BitGo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bitgo-appoints-brett-reeves-as-head-of-european-sales-complementing-his-go-network-role-302350962.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
