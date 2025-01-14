CAMAS, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the aerospace and defense, industrial, and microfabrication markets, today provided limited preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Company expects to report fourth quarter 2024 revenue in the range of $46 million to $48 million, below the Company's previously announced fourth quarter guidance range of $49 million to $54 million. The Company expects to report Laser Products revenue of $31 million to $32 million and Advanced Development revenue of approximately $15 million to $16 million. The anticipated revenue shortfall is due to several factors, including continued weakness in our industrial markets, execution challenges in our microfabrication business, and the timing of the delivery of a limited number of defense products. Primarily due to lower overall product revenue and several non-recurring charges related to the Company's efforts to rightsize its industrial business, the Company expects that both gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA will be materially below its previously announced fourth quarter guidance ranges.

"Despite the continued challenges in our commercial markets during the fourth quarter, I am optimistic about our overall business, particularly aerospace and defense, as we head into 2025," commented Scott Keeney, nLIGHT's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We enter the year with good visibility across multiple programs in both directed energy and laser sensing, and we remain well-positioned for near- and long-term growth in aerospace and defense."

Scott Keeney, nLIGHT's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joe Corso, nLIGHT's Chief Financial Officer are scheduled to participate in the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday January 15th, 2025. In addition to hosting one-on-one meetings with investors, Mr. Keeney and Mr. Corso will also participate in a webcast presentation at 2:15pm EDT. A live and archived recording of the Needham webcast will be made available on the investor page of the company's website at https://investors.nlight.net.

