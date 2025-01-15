Bord Gáis Energy has acquired Irish solar installer Swyft Energy to expand its reach in Ireland's residential, commercial, and agricultural PV markets. Bord Gáis Energy has acquired Irish solar installer Swyft Energy for an undisclosed sum, after receiving approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC). Bord Gáis Energy said the deal strengthens its capabilities in Ireland's residential, commercial, and agricultural solar markets. The company aims to install 10,000 solar projects over the next five years. "We can now begin the important work of delivering on our target ...

