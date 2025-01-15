Collective self-consumption in France has more than doubled since 2023, reaching nearly 700 operations with approximately 8,500 participants throughout the country. From pv magazine France Active collective self-consumption projects, in which communities produce and consume renewable electricity, are becoming attractive in all regions of France, even the least sunny. According to French grid operator Enedis' newly published figures for the last quarter of 2024, France had a total of 698 active collective self-consumption operations with a combined capacity of 74 MW. This is nearly 140 more operations ...

