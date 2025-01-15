Anzeige
15.01.2025 10:16 Uhr
Chateau Le Fantome: Château Le Fantôme raises €50 thousand Euros for three bottles of wine at charity auction

Finanznachrichten News

Key News Highlights:

  • The Château Le Fantôme 2022 vintage realised a price of more than €16 thousand Euros per bottle.
  • The 2022 vintage is presented in bottles and a box with artwork created by artist Oliviero Rainaldi.
  • The charity auction supported a Vatican charitable project.
  • The private vineyard in Pomerol France produces extremely limited wines that are not available for purchase.

BORDEAUX, France, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Château Le Fantôme has raised €50 thousand Euros for a Vatican charitable project by auctioning 3 bottles of its 2022 vintage. The wine is presented in bottles and a box with artwork created by artist Oliviero Rainaldi. At a realized price of more than €16 thousand Euros a bottle, Château Le Fantôme stands among the most exclusive wines in the world. The winning bidder who wishes to remain anonymous mentioned "It is a privilege to be helping a Vatican charitable project especially during the Christmas season. Let us not forget the true meaning of this holiday."


The auction supported a Vatican charitable project. The winning bidder's funds were remitted directly to the project coordinator at the Vatican.

Château Le Fantôme is believed to be the only non commercial vineyard in Pomerol, France. The château sits on soils first planted by the Hospitallers of St. John of Jerusalem during the first centuries of the last millennium according to stone markers found on the property, making this one of the oldest vineyards of Bordeaux.

The cross on the bottle's design pays homage to its past while the artwork by Oliviero Rainaldi, titled Calma Tu Alma, embraces the future. During the Great Jubilee of 2000, Pope John Paul II awarded Oliviero the title of Academic of the Pontifical Academy of Fine Arts and Letters of the Virtuosi at the Pantheon.

Château Le Fantôme's wines are not available for purchase. These extremely limited and rare bottles of wine are only shared among certain individuals close to the producers, and luminaries in all corners of the world.

About Château Le Fantôme

Château Le Fantôme is believed to be the only non commercial vineyard in Pomerol, France. According to stone markers found on the property the terroir was cultivated by the Hospitallers of St. John of Jerusalem nearly 1000 years ago making it one of the oldest vineyards in Bordeaux. Its wines are not available for purchase.

Contact : charity@chateaulefantome.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2595374/Chateau_Le_Fantome_2022___Dark_Background__1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chateau-le-fantome-raises-50-thousand-euros-for-three-bottles-of-wine-at-charity-auction-302351462.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
