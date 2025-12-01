The Institute of Masters of Wine and Sotheby's will offer bidders insider access to ultra-rare wines and money-can't-buy experiences chosen by the world's leading wine experts.

The Institute of Masters of Wine (IMW) and Sotheby's today unveiled the catalogue for Explore the World of Fine Wine, a benefit auction offering privileged access to people, places and wines from across the global fine wine landscape. Curated by Masters of Wine (MWs)-the world's most respected wine professionals-the auction includes once-in-a-lifetime invitations to legendary estates, limited edition bottles not available on the open market, and private encounters with some of wine's leading figures.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251126211702/en/

Lot 5 includes 1 Imperial (6L) of Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande 2012 together with a private visit, tasting and lunch at the Château hosted by Nicolas Glumineau, for 4 guests.

Bidding takes place online 1-15 December at www.sothebys.com/IMWBenefitAuction. Prospective bidders are advised to register in advance.

Highlights include:

Three Magnums of Screaming Eagle The Flight, direct from the estate, with lunch hosted by Mary Margaret McCamic MW (4 guests).

direct from the estate, with lunch hosted by Mary Margaret McCamic MW (4 guests). A 12L Balthazar of Pavillon Rouge du Château Margaux 2015 , one of only five ever produced, direct from the estate.

, one of only five ever produced, direct from the estate. A private wine dinner for six with Jancis Robinson OBE MW, one of the world's most influential wine voices.

Nick Pegna, Global Head of Wine Spirits, Sotheby's,commented: Our collaboration with the Institute of Masters of Wine represents a shared commitment to excellence, education and the future of fine wine. The auction promises an extraordinary range of wines and experiences-each lot personalised, truly singular and deeply connected to the people and places that define the wine world."

Sarah Harrison, IMW Executive Director,added: Wine is a cultural treasure that connects people, place and heritage. Funds raised through this auction will help the IMW continue its mission to advance wine knowledge, nurture the next generation of leading wine professionals and preserve this shared global legacy."

Full catalogue, registration and bidding: www.sothebys.com/IMWBenefitAuction

About the Institute of Masters of Wine

The Institute of Masters of Wine (IMW) is a membership organisation whose mission is to foster excellence, interaction and learning across the global wine community. Home to the renowned Master of Wine study programme, the IMW advances wine knowledge through education, events and the work of its members-the Masters of Wine.

Images: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/j42yieqsbizcoulijj5wl/ALS7q9-Nk4UsCYHIJpcBpkk?rlkey=t0eqtbkzoj6l2r1l5a87z7rt9&st=2dztef1l&dl=0

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251126211702/en/

Contacts:

Media enquiries: Adam Jones, IMW +44 207 383 9139 ajones@mastersofwine.org www.mastersofwine.org