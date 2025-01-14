Calavo Growers, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

SANTA PAULA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food, today reported its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2024.

Introductory Note: In the first quarter of 2024, we concluded that the Fresh Cut (formerly RFG) business met the requirements to be classified as held for sale and discontinued operations. As a result, the financial results of that business are reported as discontinued operations in this press release. The divestiture of the Fresh Cut business occurred on August 15, 2024. Prior to the decision to divest our Fresh Cut business, the Company's Prepared reporting segment included the Fresh Cut business unit and our guacamole business. The Fresh Cut business unit is no longer included in our Prepared business segment in this press release. Retrospective reclassifications have been made to prior period financial statements and commentary in this press release to present the Fresh Cut business unit as a discontinued operation. Unless otherwise noted, the amounts and commentary included in this press release relate to our continuing operations.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Overview

Total net sales increased 11.4% to $661.5 million from the prior year Grown segment net sales increased 13.3% to $597.6 million Prepared segment net sales decreased 4.2% to $63.9 million

Total gross profit increased 8.3% to $67.8 million from the prior year Grown segment gross profit increased 9.4% to $55.3 million Prepared segment gross profit increased 3.8% to $12.5 million

Net income from continuing operations of $6.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $5.1 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the prior year.

Adjusted net income of $18.7 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $11.5 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA of $37.0 million, compared to $33.2 million for the prior year



Fourth Quarter Financial Overview

Total net sales increased 19.5% to $170.0 million from the prior year quarter Grown segment net sales increased 23.4% to $154.6 million Prepared segment net sales decreased 9.4% to $15.3 million

Total gross profit increased 14.2% to $16.3 million from the prior year quarter Grown segment gross profit increased 24.1% to $14.3 million Prepared segment gross profit decreased 27.6% to $2.0 million

Net loss from continuing operations of $2.5 million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $4.7 million, or $(0.26) per diluted share, for the prior year quarter

Adjusted net income of $0.8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.4 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, for the prior quarter

Adjusted EBITDA of $6.7 million compared to $8.0 million for the prior year quarter



Adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Management Commentary

"We made good progress in 2024 improving our financial performance and executing our strategy," said Lee Cole, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calavo Growers, Inc. "Both our top and bottom-line results grew compared to 2023, with net sales increasing approximately 11%, net income from continuing operations increasing approximately 36%, and adjusted EBITDA increasing approximately 11%. Additionally, adjusted net income increased $0.41 per share from the prior year."

"In the first quarter of 2024, we made the strategic decision to sharpen our focus on our core avocado and guacamole operations, leading to the sale of our Fresh Cut business, which we finalized in August 2024. By divesting Fresh Cut, we enhanced our core operations and streamlined our corporate structure to deliver meaningful reductions in SG&A expenses. The sale of Fresh Cut also strengthened our balance sheet by reducing debt and generating a strong cash position, which helped us to reward investors with a higher dividend that we plan to maintain in 2025."

"Turning to our financial performance for the fourth fiscal quarter, we saw our net loss from continuing operations improve by approximately 48% as compared to the same prior quarter period, driven primarily by favorable movements in our tax rate. Adjusted EBITDA for the same periods, however, declined by approximately 16%, primarily reflecting an increase in incentive compensation. Total gross profit rose by approximately 14% during the quarter, supported by stronger avocado margins in the Grown segment. However, this improvement was partially offset by higher fruit input costs in our Prepared segment."

"We are entering fiscal 2025 with strong momentum. Our strategic focus on operational optimization, disciplined execution, and leveraging organic growth opportunities positions us well for sustained success. With double-digit growth anticipated in avocado and guacamole sales volumes, as well as overall revenue, we believe that our initiatives will drive meaningful value creation for shareholders in fiscal 2025 as compared to fiscal 2024. Our confidence is grounded in the strength of our growth drivers - new customer acquisition, product innovations, deeper penetration within existing accounts, and expanded global sourcing strategies. We believe the scalability of our supply chain gives us an advantage in delivering the sales volume growth. Supported by a focus on cost discipline and efficiencies in SG&A expenses, these factors position us for a strong year of revenue growth, profitability, and enhanced shareholder returns in 2025."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Consolidated Financial Review

Total net sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $170.0 million, an increase of 19.5% compared to $142.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net sales in the Grown segment increased by 23.4%, while net sales in the Prepared segment decreased by 9.4%. The average selling price of avocados in the Grown segment rose by 16% compared to the same period prior year.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter was $16.3 million, or 9.6% of net sales, compared to $14.3 million, or 10.0% of net sales, for the same period last year.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the fourth quarter totaled $13.0 million, or 7.7% of net sales, compared to $9.3 million and 6.5% of net sales for the same period last year. The increase from the prior year was related primarily to higher legal and outside service-related expenses of $1.0 million for investigation-related expenses in addition to higher incentive compensation expenses.

Net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter was $2.5 million, or $(0.14) per diluted share. This compares with a net loss from continuing operations of $4.7 million, or $(0.26) per diluted share, for the same period last year.

Adjusted net income was $0.8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss of $0.4 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $6.7 million compared to $8.0 million for the same period last year.

Segment Performance

Grown

Gross profit in the Grown segment increased to $14.3 million, compared to $11.5 million in the prior year quarter. This improvement was primarily driven by a 10% increase in avocado volume and higher margins per case. Average avocado prices were approximately 16% higher than the same period in the prior year. Avocado performance has been and is expected to remain steady throughout the first quarter. We anticipate adequate volume in January to meet Super Bowl demand despite USDA limitations on inspection hours in Mexico and isolated pest challenges in Michoacan. We remain confident in our supply chain and our ability to fulfill demand during this peak consumption period. While tomato volumes are projected to decline, pricing improvements and stronger margins on purchased tomatoes should deliver double-digit growth in tomato gross profit during fiscal year 2025 as compared to fiscal year 2024.

Prepared

Gross profit in the Prepared segment declined to $2.0 million from $2.7 million in the prior year quarter, with gross margin decreasing from 16.1% to 12.9%. This decline was primarily driven by higher fruit costs compared to the prior year quarter; however, costs gradually stabilized following the summer price surge. Looking ahead, we remain focused on expanding our guacamole business and have introduced several exciting new products for retail consumers during the fiscal fourth quarter. We expect double-digit sales volume growth for fiscal year 2025, as compared to fiscal year 2024, and higher gross margins through improved operational efficiencies.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the year with cash and cash equivalents of $57.0 million and $108.8 million of available liquidity. The Company had no borrowings under its credit facility and had total debt of $5.1 million consisting of other long-term obligations and finance leases as of October 31, 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP measures EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, which are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or "GAAP." EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc. excluding (1) interest income and expense, (2) income tax (benefit) provision, (3) depreciation and amortization and (4) stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA with further adjustments for (1) non-cash net losses (income) recognized from unconsolidated entities, (2) goodwill impairment, (3) write-off of long-lived assets, (4) acquisition-related costs, (5) restructuring-related costs, including certain severance costs, (6) certain litigation, internal investigation and other related costs, (7) foreign currency gain (loss) and (8) one-time items. We believe adjusted EBITDA affords investors a different view of the overall financial performance of the Company than adjusted net income (loss) and the GAAP measure of net income (loss) from continuing operations. The adjustments to calculate EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are items recognized and recorded under GAAP in particular periods but might be viewed as not necessarily coinciding with the underlying business operations for the periods in which they are so recognized and recorded.

Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc. excluding (1) non-cash net losses recognized from unconsolidated entities, (2) goodwill impairment, (3) write-off of long-lived assets, (4) acquisition-related costs, (5) restructuring-related costs, including certain severance costs, (6) certain litigation, internal investigation and other related costs, (7) foreign currency loss (gain) and (8) one-time items. Adjusted net income (loss) and the related measure of adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share exclude certain items that are recognized and recorded under GAAP in particular periods but might be viewed as not necessarily coinciding with the underlying business operations for the periods in which they are so recognized and recorded. We believe adjusted net income (loss) affords investors a different view of the overall financial performance of the Company than adjusted EBITDA and the GAAP measure of net income (loss) from continuing operations.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables below. Items are considered one-time in nature if they are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual and have not occurred in the past two years or are not expected to recur in the next two years, in accordance with SEC rules. Non-GAAP information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for, or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. None of these metrics are presented as measures of liquidity. The way the Company measures EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies and may not be identical to corresponding measures used in Company agreements.



CALAVO GROWERS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

October 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,031 $ 2,091 Restricted cash - 761 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $3,624 (2024) and $3,364 (2023) 41,909 33,897 Inventories 34,157 31,571 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,976 11,739 Advances to suppliers 14,570 14,684 Current assets held for sale - 37,533 Income taxes receivable 936 1,094 Total current assets 158,579 133,370 Property, plant, and equipment, net 54,200 60,924 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,316 18,357 Investments in unconsolidated entities 2,424 2,902 Deferred income tax assets 7,473 3,010 Goodwill 10,211 10,211 Non-current assets held for sale - 105,424 Intangibles, net - 275 Other assets 49,916 52,381 $ 301,119 $ 386,854 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Payable to growers $ 18,377 $ 14,788 Trade accounts payable 8,742 5,097 Accrued expenses 28,149 15,809 Current liabilities held for sale - 29,911 Income tax payable 2,767 - Other current liabilities 11,000 11,000 Current portion of term loan - 647 Current portion of operating leases 3,296 3,663 Current portion of long-term obligations and finance leases 874 831 Total current liabilities 73,205 81,746 Long-term liabilities: Borrowings pursuant to line of credit, long-term - 35,024 Long-term liabilities held for sale - 29,295 Long-term portion of term loan - 3,416 Long-term portion of operating leases 17,476 17,328 Long-term portion of obligations and finance leases 4,274 4,645 Deferred income tax liabilities - 746 Other long-term liabilities 4,388 4,425 Total long-term liabilities 26,138 94,879 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common stock ($0.001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 17,802 (2024) and 17,761 (2023) shares issued and outstanding) 18 18 Additional paid-in capital 177,973 176,481 Noncontrolling interest 1,444 1,392 Retained earnings 22,341 32,338 Total shareholders' equity 201,776 210,229 $ 301,119 $ 386,854

CALAVO GROWERS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Year ended October 31, October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 169,959 $ 142,204 $ 661,544 $ 594,102 Cost of sales 153,669 127,936 593,740 531,490 Gross profit 16,290 14,268 67,804 62,612 Selling, general and administrative 13,045 9,279 50,038 47,276 Expenses related to Mexican tax matters 233 1,897 1,043 3,128 Operating income 3,012 3,092 16,723 12,208 Foreign currency gain (loss) (3,041 ) (3,057 ) (5,840 ) 1,378 Interest income 680 242 1,020 605 Interest expense (274 ) (984 ) (2,893 ) (2,371 ) Other income (expense), net 80 (201 ) 641 260 Income (loss) before income taxes and loss from unconsolidated entities 457 (908 ) 9,651 12,080 Income tax expense (2,803 ) (3,297 ) (2,325 ) (6,148 ) Net loss from unconsolidated entities (104 ) (481 ) (478 ) (879 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations (2,450 ) (4,686 ) 6,848 5,053 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (refer to Note 16) 2,346 (3,234 ) (7,872 ) (13,020 ) Net loss (104 ) (7,920 ) (1,024 ) (7,967 ) Add: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest (35 ) 13 (52 ) (377 ) Net loss attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc. $ (139 ) $ (7,907 ) $ (1,076 ) $ (8,344 ) Calavo Growers, Inc.'s net income (loss) per share: Basic Continuing Operations $ (0.14 ) $ (0.26 ) $ 0.38 $ 0.26 Discontinued Operations $ 0.13 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.73 ) Net loss attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc $ (0.01 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.47 ) Diluted Continuing Operations $ (0.14 ) $ (0.26 ) $ 0.38 $ 0.26 Discontinued Operations $ 0.13 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.73 ) Net loss attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc $ (0.01 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.47 ) Number of shares used in per share computation: Basic 17,802 17,766 17,801 17,750 Diluted 17,871 17,766 17,863 17,854

CALAVO GROWERS, INC.

NET SALES AND GROSS PROFIT BY BUSINESS SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

Prior to the decision to divest our Fresh Cut business (formerly RFG), the Company's Prepared reporting segment included the Fresh Cut business unit and our guacamole business. As a result, the Fresh Cut business unit is no longer included in our Prepared business segment and is not included in the tables below. All segment information included herein reflects these changes.

Grown Prepared Total (All amounts are presented in thousands) Three months ended October 31, 2024 Net sales $ 154,625 $ 15,334 $ 169,959 Cost of sales 140,315 13,354 153,669 Gross profit $ 14,310 $ 1,980 $ 16,290 Three months ended October 31, 2023 Net sales $ 125,277 $ 16,927 $ 142,204 Cost of sales 113,742 14,194 127,936 Gross profit $ 11,535 $ 2,733 $ 14,268

Grown Prepared Total (All amounts are presented in thousands) Three months ended July 31, 2024 Net sales $ 163,218 $ 16,378 $ 179,596 Cost of sales 145,043 14,460 159,503 Gross profit $ 18,175 $ 1,918 $ 20,093 Three months ended July 31, 2023 Net sales $ 144,069 $ 16,787 $ 160,856 Cost of sales 124,734 14,118 138,852 Gross profit $ 19,335 $ 2,669 $ 22,004

CALAVO GROWERS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)

AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER DILUTED SHARE (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

The following table presents adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, each a non-GAAP measure, and reconciles to net income (loss) from continuing operations, and Diluted EPS from continuing operations, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" earlier in this release.

Three months ended

October 31, Year ended

October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (2,450 ) $ (4,686 ) $ 6,848 $ 5,053 Add: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest (35 ) 13 (52 ) (377 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc. (2,485 ) (4,673 ) 6,796 4,676 Non-GAAP adjustments: Non-cash loss recognized from unconsolidated entities (a) 104 481 478 879 Impairment, losses and charges related to property, plant and equipment (b) - - - 235 Restructure costs - consulting, management recruiting and severance (c) - 304 1,037 5,490 Expenses related to Mexican tax matters (d) 233 1,897 1,043 3,128 Legal settlement and related expenses (e) - - - 700 Professional fees related to internal investigation (f) 1,013 - 7,444 - Foreign currency loss (gain) (g) 3,041 3,057 5,840 (1,378 ) Tax impact of adjustments (h) (1,097 ) (1,435 ) (3,960 ) (2,264 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 809 $ (369 ) $ 18,678 $ 11,466 Calavo Growers, Inc.'s continuing operations net income (loss) per share: Diluted EPS from continuing operations (GAAP) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.26 ) $ 0.38 $ 0.26 Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.05 $ (0.02 ) $ 1.05 $ 0.64 Number of shares used in per share computation: Diluted 17,871 17,766 17,863 17,854

(a) For the three months ended October 31, 2024 and 2023, we realized losses of $0.1 million and $0.5 million from Agricola Don Memo. For the year ended October 31, 2024 and 2023, we realized losses of $0.5 million and $0.9 million from Agricola Don Memo. (b) On April 1, 2023, we completed the divesture of our salsa business in our Prepared segment and incurred $0.2 million in losses related to the disposal of property, plant and equipment. (c) For the year ended October 31, 2024, we incurred $0.9 million in severance and other costs and $0.1 million in stock-based compensation related to the departure of certain members of management. For the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2023, we recorded $0.3 million and $3.4 million in severance costs as part of senior management transitions and U.S. restructuring efforts, respectively. For the twelve months ended October 31, 2023, we recorded $1.6 million of stock-based compensation related to senior management transitions. Additionally, for the twelve months ended October 31, 2023, we incurred $0.5 million related to the divesture of Salsa Lisa. (d) For the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2024, we incurred $0.2 million and $1.0 million of professional fees related to the Mexican tax matters, respectively. For the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2023, we incurred $0.8 million and $2.4 million of professional fees related to the Mexican tax matters, respectively. For the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2023, we recognized a reserve of $1.1 million and $2.4 million related to the Mexican tax matters, respectively. For the twelve months ended October 31,2023, we recorded a recovery of $1.7 million related to the interest and inflationary adjustments related to an IVA repayment from Mexican Tax Authority. (e) For the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2023, we accrued $0.6 million in a legal settlement from a dispute from over five years ago related to an unused distribution agreement that was entered into over a decade ago. This legal settlement was considered out of the ordinary due to the length it took to settle and since we have not done business with this party for many years. There are no other similar matters outstanding. In addition, we incurred $0.1 million in associated legal fees. (f) For the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2024, we incurred $1.0 million and $7.4 million of professional fee expenses related to the internal investigation, respectively. (g) Due to the change in the Mexican peso to the U.S. dollar exchange rates, foreign currency remeasurement losses, net of gains, for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2024 were $3.0 million and $5.8 million, respectively. Foreign currency remeasurement losses, net of gains, for the three months ended October 31, 2023 were $3.1 million. Foreign currency remeasurement gains, net of losses, for the twelve months ended October 31, 2023 were $1.4 million. Foreign currency remeasurement gain and loss impacts have been included as an adjustment to non-GAAP earnings measures for the current quarter and for prior period results. We adjust our non-GAAP earnings to exclude foreign currency remeasurement gains and losses due to volatility in foreign currency. (h) Tax impacts of non-GAAP adjustments are based on effective year-to-date tax rates.

CALAVO GROWERS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

The following table presents EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, each a non-GAAP measure, and reconciles them to net income (loss) from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" earlier in this release.

Three months ended

October 31, Year ended

October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (2,450 ) $ (4,686 ) $ 6,848 $ 5,053 Add: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest (35 ) 13 (52 ) (377 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc. (2,485 ) (4,673 ) 6,796 4,676 Interest Income (680 ) (242 ) (1,020 ) (605 ) Interest Expense 274 984 2,893 2,371 Provision for Income Taxes 2,803 3,297 2,325 6,148 Depreciation and Amortization 1,959 2,049 8,080 8,097 Stock-Based Compensation 424 812 2,160 5,010 EBITDA $ 2,295 $ 2,227 $ 21,234 $ 25,697 Adjustments: Non-cash loss recognized from unconsolidated entities (a) 104 481 478 879 Impairment, losses and charges related to property, plant and equipment (b) - - - 235 Restructure costs - consulting and management recruiting and severance (c) - 304 967 3,930 Expenses related to Mexican tax matters (d) 233 1,897 1,043 3,128 Legal settlement and related expenses (e) - - - 700 Professional fees related to internal investigation (f) 1,013 - 7,444 - Foreign currency loss (gain) (g) 3,041 3,057 5,840 (1,378 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,686 $ 7,966 $ 37,006 $ 33,191

See prior page for footnote references