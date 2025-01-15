Nexans strengthens its partnership with TenneT through a new project under frame agreement

_PRESS RELEASE_

Nexans secures new project under TenneT framework agreement

The project involves the EPCI of 250 km of HVDC XLPE technology cables for the LanWin 2 offshore grid connection system, transmitting 2GW of offshore wind energy from the German North Sea to the mainland

This 1 billion euros project strengthens Nexans' position as a key player in the European offshore wind market.



Paris, January 15th, 2025 - Nexans, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services, has secured the project agreement for LanWin 2, valued at 1 billion euros, under the TenneT frame agreement awarded in May 2023.

This project involves the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) of 250 km of 525 kV High-Voltage Direct Current, Cross-Linked Polyethylene (HVDC, XLPE) onshore and offshore export cable systems. The project is part of the development of TenneT's 2 GW offshore grid connection program in the German North Sea. Commissioning of the project is expected in 2030.

This project highlights Nexans's ongoing partnership with TenneT, following the BalWin3 and LanWin4 projects announced in March 2024, to develop the infrastructure essential to support Germany and Europe's renewable energy future.

Pascal Radue, EVP of Nexans' PWR-Transmission Business Group, stated:

"We are proud to secure this project under the TenneT framework agreement for the LanWin 2 project. This achievement highlights Nexans' dedication to delivering innovative cable solutions and reliable project execution to support Europe's energy transition".

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2023, Nexans generated 6.5 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: PWR-Transmission, PWR-Grid, PWR-Connect and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

Contacts: