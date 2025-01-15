Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Löst diese riesige Entdeckung die Kupferkrise der KI? So ändert sich die Rechnung durch diesen Explorer!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 676168 | ISIN: FR0000044448 | Ticker-Symbol: NXS
Tradegate
15.01.25
10:49 Uhr
94,05 Euro
+3,35
+3,69 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXANS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXANS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
94,0094,1011:40
94,0094,1011:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.01.2025 09:06 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nexans strengthens its partnership with TenneT through a new project under frame agreement

Finanznachrichten News

_PRESS RELEASE_

  • Nexans secures new project under TenneT framework agreement
  • The project involves the EPCI of 250 km of HVDC XLPE technology cables for the LanWin 2 offshore grid connection system, transmitting 2GW of offshore wind energy from the German North Sea to the mainland
  • This 1 billion euros project strengthens Nexans' position as a key player in the European offshore wind market.

Paris, January 15th, 2025 - Nexans, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services, has secured the project agreement for LanWin 2, valued at 1 billion euros, under the TenneT frame agreement awarded in May 2023.

This project involves the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) of 250 km of 525 kV High-Voltage Direct Current, Cross-Linked Polyethylene (HVDC, XLPE) onshore and offshore export cable systems. The project is part of the development of TenneT's 2 GW offshore grid connection program in the German North Sea. Commissioning of the project is expected in 2030.

This project highlights Nexans's ongoing partnership with TenneT, following the BalWin3 and LanWin4 projects announced in March 2024, to develop the infrastructure essential to support Germany and Europe's renewable energy future.

Pascal Radue, EVP of Nexans' PWR-Transmission Business Group, stated:
"We are proud to secure this project under the TenneT framework agreement for the LanWin 2 project. This achievement highlights Nexans' dedication to delivering innovative cable solutions and reliable project execution to support Europe's energy transition".

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2023, Nexans generated 6.5 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: PWR-Transmission, PWR-Grid, PWR-Connect and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nexans. Electrify the future.
Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.
For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

Contacts:

Communication

Mael Evin (Havas Paris)
Tel.: +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91
nexans_h@havas.com



Tilla Myhre
Tel.: +47 45250987
Tilla.myhre@nexans.com




Ilham Dahou
Tel.: +212 666467290
ilham.dahou@nexans.com		 Investor relations



Elodie Robbe-Mouillot
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 87
elodie.robbe-mouillot@nexans.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.