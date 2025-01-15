Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Löst diese riesige Entdeckung die Kupferkrise der KI? So ändert sich die Rechnung durch diesen Explorer!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0EACA | ISIN: SE0001337213 | Ticker-Symbol: 516
Frankfurt
25.10.24
09:18 Uhr
0,061 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AURIANT MINING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AURIANT MINING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.01.2025 10:06 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes an update on subsoil use licenses of its subsidiaries

Finanznachrichten News

The Company has been informed that the Commission on revocation of subsoil use rights at Rosnedra (the Russian State Agency for Subsoil Use) has considered revocation of subsoil use licenses of the Company's subsidiaries. As a result, LLC "Tardan Gold" and LLC "GRE-324" have received notices of violations, with time periods to rectify them, as follows:

  1. LLC "Tardan Gold":

? in relation to the license number KZL 00322 BR (the Tardan deposit) has been given 12 months to rectify violations, relating to:
- failures to reach production volumes specified in the technical project documentation; and
- deficiencies in reporting;
? in relation to the license number KZL 00367 BR (the Greater Tardan area) has been given 3 months to rectify violations, relating to deficiencies in reporting.

  1. LLC "GRE-324", in relation to the license number CHIT 12355 BR (Staroverinskaya area) has been given 12 months to rectify violations, relating to:
  • failures to reach production volumes specified in the technical project documentation;
  • the results of certain exploration works have not been submitted for state expert review of reserves;
  • copies of certain geological reports have not been filed to the state funds.

In case of failure to rectify, the Commission may revoke the subsoil use rights under the licenses upon expiration of the time periods, specified in the notices. Revocation of a subsoil use license would mean that all gold production and exploration activities under such license would have to be stopped. The subsidiaries will work on rectifying the violations in order to prevent revocation of their subsoil use rights.

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel: +7 495 109 02 82
E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB
Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se.

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10.00 CET on January 15th, 2025.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.