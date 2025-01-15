As the global solar energy industry grows, so does the need for accurate monitoring of performance and financial viability. The latest report by IEA PVPS Task 13, "Best Practice Guidelines for the Use of Economic and Technical KPIs," provides a comprehensive framework to address this issue. This article explores the importance, methodologies, and applications of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), with a focus on their role in optimizing PV systems. KPIs are vital metrics to evaluate the technical performance, economic sustainability, and environmental impact of PV systems. From investors and asset ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...