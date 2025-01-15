China's REPT Battero has revealed plans to build a lithium-ion battery plant in Indonesia, targeting 8 GWh of annual production capacity in the first phase. From ESS News Hong Kong-listed REPT Battero has announced plans to invest in a new battery production facility in Indonesia. The company board approved the investment on Jan. 10, with operations to be handled by its Indonesian subsidiary. Although the company did not disclose the exact investment amount, it revealed that all shareholders of PT REPT BATTERO INDONESIA will inject a combined $139. 5 million into the subsidiary. REPT Battero's ...

