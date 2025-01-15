Tuya Smart: Beca Joins Tuya Ecosystem Partner Exhibition to Showcase Innovative Solutions at Light Middle East 2025, Leading the New Trend in Smart Temperature Control

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 14 to 16, 2025, Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a global cloud platform service provider, joined forces with Xiamen Beca Energysaving Technology Co., Ltd. (Beca), a pioneer in China's smart thermostat industry, to showcase an array of cutting-edge products and solutions at the Tuya Ecosystem Partner Exhibition (TEPE) during Light Middle East 2025.

Being Tuya's first planned TEPE of 2025, this exhibition served as a premier platform for unveiling groundbreaking technologies and innovative achievements. It garnered significant global attention, attracting active participation from developers worldwide and further solidifying Tuya's position as a key driver of smart industry advancement.

The Rising Demand for Smart Thermostats and the Emergence of Energy-Saving Solutions

In recent years, the global demand for smart thermostats has surged as consumers increasingly prioritize energy efficiency and enhanced living comfort. The steady growth in smart home adoption, coupled with advancements in technology, has accelerated this trend. According to Statista, revenue in the smart thermostats market is projected to reach US$5.8 billion in 2025. The revenue CAGR from 2025 to 2029 is expected to be 8.34%, resulting in a projected market volume of US$8.0 billion by 2029.

Amid this rapid market expansion, Beca has established itself as an industry innovator and leader. Headquartered in Xiamen, Beca is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in the R&D, manufacturing, sales, and service of mid-to-high-end smart controllers. With over 16 years of expertise in research and development, Beca has mastered core technologies of smart thermostats, setting new benchmarks in the field. Beca's innovations include the world's first brushed mirror finish thermostat and the pioneering use of multi-color negative display screens and color knob screens in thermostat design. These advancements have garnered widespread acclaim, cementing Beca's reputation for delivering cutting-edge products that cater to both domestic and international markets.

Through years of practice and exploration, Beca has recognized that the AIoT era is driving a significant transformation in smart thermostat technology. No longer limited to traditional indoor temperature regulation, smart thermostats are evolving into vital components of the broader smart home ecosystem. Looking ahead, these devices are expected to play more diverse and complex roles, including integration with home energy management systems and health monitoring solutions, thereby delivering a more comprehensive and enriched smart living experience.

To meet the growing demand for smart and adaptive temperature control, Beca has partnered with Tuya to launch a series of innovative products and solutions. These advancements make home temperature management more intelligent, personalized, and precise, continuing to set new benchmarks in the industry.

Beca and Tuya: Redefining Smart Temperature Control

At the TEPE during Light Middle East 2025, Beca showcased its comprehensive range of smart thermostat solutions, covering categories such as heating, air conditioning, and heat pumps. Among the highlights was the smart central control panel, powered by Tuya's advanced technology, which captured attendees' attention and earned widespread acclaim for its robust functionality and innovative design.

The Beca smart central control panel combines smart thermostats, central control, and gateway functions, creating a "one device, three functions" solution. Its independent temperature control design eliminates the need for complex wiring, allowing for quick and straightforward installation using just one wire. Equipped with a lightweight, LINUX-based custom system and an integrated Zigbee gateway, the panel effortlessly connects various smart devices within a home without requiring additional internet access. Moreover, thanks to its seamless integration with Tuya's extensive hardware ecosystem, the panel enables flexible product linkages and effortless scene switching.

This advanced solution enables users to manage a wide array of smart devices, including temperature controls, smart lighting, HVAC systems, sunshades, and security systems, all from a single device. The result is not only enhanced home convenience but also improved energy efficiency, making it an ideal choice for modern living.

Beca and Tuya have also collaborated to develop a one-stop smart energy-saving control solution that supports multiple mainstream communication protocols. Designed for versatile applications, this solution is ideal for settings such as hotels, apartments, office buildings, and libraries, significantly lowering the barriers for customers seeking to adopt smart control systems.

"Beca and Tuya are trusted partners," said Nicole Ma, General Manager from Beca. "Leveraging Tuya's open and neutral smart ecosystem, we've identified new scenario-based business opportunities in the global market. Looking forward, we will deepen our collaboration, starting with smart thermostats, and co-develop professional smart control solutions that deliver convenience, efficiency, and energy-saving benefits to global users."

The collaboration between Beca and Tuya, highlighted at the TEPE, underscores both companies' technical expertise and innovative capabilities in the intelligent temperature control sector. By joining forces, they are making significant strides in constructing a global smart ecosystem. Looking ahead, Beca and Tuya plan to continue exploring new technologies, products, and business models in the field of smart temperature control, ushering in a new era of smart living.

