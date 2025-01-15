Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.01.2025
ACCESSWIRE
15.01.2025 12:02 Uhr
Rancho BioSciences, LLC: Rancho Biosciences and ONTOFORCE Collaborate to Leverage High Quality Data for Target Identification

Finanznachrichten News

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2025 / Rancho BioSciences, the premier tech-enabled data science partner for biopharma, headquartered in San Diego, California, is excited to announce a collaboration with ONTOFORCE, the creators of the DISQOVER knowledge discovery platform. This partnership aims to transform high quality data-driven research and drug development, providing scientists with unparalleled insights that drive discovery and innovation in the life sciences.

Rancho Biosciences will leverage its expertise in subject matter expert data processing and curation to prepare a wide range of life science datasets - including clinical, single cell, spatial, genomic, and assay data. These datasets will be meticulously cleaned and standardized for seamless integration into ONTOFORCE's user-friendly DISQOVER platform. DISQOVER improves data by using semantic enrichment and knowledge graph capabilities to link and contextualize information. This enables life sciences organizations to efficiently search, aggregate, and analyze high-quality data that complies with the FAIR principles. As a result, they can conduct advanced queries and analyses for target identification, drug screening, and lead optimization.

"By combining our subject matter expertise in data curation with ONTOFORCE's innovative knowledge discovery platform, we are setting a new standard for data accessibility and usability in life sciences," said Julie Bryant, CEO of Rancho Biosciences. "This partnership will empower researchers to unlock insights that can significantly accelerate the pace of discovery on our mission to save lives through data."

Through the harmonization of complex datasets from various sources, Rancho ensures that DISQOVER users can delve deeply into their data, uncovering insights that might otherwise remain hidden. By leveraging DISQOVER's data linking capabilities, user-friendly interface, and GenAI functionality, this collaboration generates reliable, actionable insights that are crucial for today's AI and ML-driven research.

"Together with Rancho Biosciences, renowned for their high-quality data standards, we are enhancing the way scientists interact with data," said Valerie Morel, CEO of ONTOFORCE. "Our DISQOVER platform, enriched with expertly curated datasets, such as the Rancho Single Cell Consortium data, will enable researchers to explore new frontiers in translational research and drug discovery, ultimately leading to faster and more effective scientific outcomes."

With Rancho's curated datasets feeding into DISQOVER's customizable, unified discovery environment, researchers and data scientists can explore new avenues in translational research, drug discovery, and beyond. DISQOVER can be rapidly deployed within large enterprise ecosystems. With predefined applications, use cases, and prebuilt pipelines, users can swiftly start exploring Rancho's curated data. This partnership is poised to transform data utility for life science organizations, driving better outcomes and accelerating progress in critical scientific endeavors. For more information about Rancho Biosciences, visit www.ranchobiosciences.com or contact services@ranchobiosciences.com.

About Rancho Biosciences

Rancho Biosciences is a globally recognized Subject Matter Expert Data Science Services company headquartered in San Diego, California. With expertise in data integrity, knowledge mining, providing data sets for AI/ML, leveraging LLMs and developing automation, providing analysis through world-class bioinformaticians, and solving complex problems, Rancho Biosciences provides comprehensive solutions to clients in the life sciences and healthcare sectors.

About ONTOFORCE

ONTOFORCE helps life sciences organizations accelerate research and drug development by unlocking hidden insights from data. Founded on semantic technology and an ontology-based knowledge graph, their flagship product, DISQOVER, is a knowledge discovery platform developed specifically for the life sciences industry. DISQOVER seamlessly connects an organization's internal, siloed data with licensed data and public data in one easy-to-use, customizable platform.

DISQOVER is deployed by many leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Users include scientific researchers, bioinformaticians, data scientists, and many other roles.

ONTOFORCE is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium and has a secondary office in the United States in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

https://www.ontoforce.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ontoforce/

Contact Information

Julie Bryant
CEO
julie.bryant@ranchobiosciences.com
760-717-7881

SOURCE: Rancho BioSciences, LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
