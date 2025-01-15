Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2025) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the upcoming Metals Investor Forum ("MIF") in Vancouver on Friday, January 17th and Saturday, January 18th at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel. President, Maura Kolb, P. Geo, will be giving a 10-minute corporate presentation on Friday at 9:50am PT, followed by a short Q&A. Dryden Gold will be presenting as part of newsletter writer, Chen Lin's panel of companies. CEO Trey Wasser, VP Exploration, Anna Hicken, P. Geo. and Investor Relations Manager, Ashley Robinson will also be available to meet with investors and answer questions. The conference agenda can be found here. We welcome the opportunity for attendees to reach out to management with any questions and review our updated corporate presentation here.

Investors can also find Management at AME Roundup ("Roundup") at the Core Shack #821 on Monday, January 20th and Tuesday, January 21st from 9am-4pm PT.

METALS INVESTOR FORUM- VANCOUVER 2025

At MIF, top-tier companies are selected to attend by leading newsletter editors well before they hit mainstream markets giving investors actionable insights for 2025, all in an intimate, knowledge-packed environment. Legendary investor Rick Rule will be the keynote speaker, and 48 companies will be presenting over two days. Admission is free with an invite and pre-registration.

AME ROUNDUP- VANCOUVER 2025

AME Roundup is where deals are made, talent is discovered, and trends are set. Thousands of geoscientists, prospectors, financiers, investors, suppliers, governments and Indigenous partners from around the world will connect and exchange knowledge in beautiful Vancouver, Canada. The event includes the Exhibit Hall, Core Shack, Project Generators Hub and Prospectors' Tent, Media Partnerships, speaking, training and volunteer opportunities. Registration is open to the public and pricing is available here.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and on the OTCQB marketplace ("DRYGF"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information go to our website www.drydengold.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the acquisition of the Property, receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of common shares; future development plans; future acquisitions; exploration programs; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the acquisition of the Property; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward--looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237248

SOURCE: Dryden Gold Corp.